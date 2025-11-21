Housing Finance Corp CEO accused of splashing on trips, abuse of authority and dereliction of duty

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Azola Mayekiso was placed on precautionary suspension on Monday following the allegations of serious misconduct.

Suspended National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC) CEO Azola Mayekiso is accused of fraudulently acquiring a corporate credit card to fund luxury trips, being slack on the job and interfering with a board-sanctioned investigation.

Mayekiso was placed on precautionary suspension on Monday, despite her fervent attempt to oppose it.

TimesLIVE has seen the letter of intention to suspend her, dated November 6, which delves into the details of the alleged transgressions.

In the letter, the board said her presence is considered detrimental due to her potential implication in serious ongoing investigations by National Treasury and the public protector into allegations which include:

irregularities and possible breaches of governance protocols in senior executive and management appointments;

irregularities involving undisclosed external interests and conflicts of interest;

fruitless and wasteful expenditure on international travel, luxury accommodation and premium flights;

concerns relating to the lease accommodation of the NHFC.

Apart from also being asked to answer to “allegations of the fraudulent acquisition and misuse of a corporate credit card, potentially involving unauthorised personal spending”, Mayekiso is facing complaints about improper conduct, abuse of authority and interference.

She is accused of disregarding an instruction from the board not to engage with an employee who had lodged a grievance against her.

According to the letter, while an investigation into a grievance against her and a probe into her alleged misconduct was under way, she allegedly initiated contact with the employee who lodged a complaint against her. This was seen as insubordination and a deliberate attempt to interfere with or frustrate an ongoing, board-sanctioned investigation.

The charges also include negligence and dereliction of duty, where the board alleges Mayekiso failed to prepare a critical briefing required for a meeting with the minister, despite being instructed to do so.

She allegedly admitted later the omission was an oversight. The board argued the failure compromised progress on the HSDB [Human Settlements Development Bank, the new name for the NHFC], described as a crucial and time-sensitive process for the institution’s future.

Further, she is accused of frustrating board investigations by disobeying lawful instructions.

The board claims she failed to populate and provide essential information needed for probes into irregular appointments and salary increases. The omission, according to the board, undermined its directive, obstructed the investigation and prevented the board from fulfilling its oversight role.

The conditions of her suspension include that her access to the workplace will be restricted and she is prohibited from entering NHFC premises, accessing company systems and contacting any employees, potential witnesses or stakeholders regarding the investigation, or regarding her duties, without written approval from the board.

She also had to hand over all company property, including keys, access cards, laptops, mobile devices, documents and any confidential information.

Mayekiso was advised to remain available during normal working hours for any meetings, interviews or communications relating to the investigation.

She had formally objected to the proposed precautionary suspension. In a detailed letter dated November 10, Mayekiso said the suspension lacked lawful and factual justification and raised concerns about potential retaliation.

Mayekiso said the contemplated action was without substance or a justifiable basis in law, policy or fact, and if implemented would be unfair and oppressive.

“It is of particular concern that the board intends to suspend me on the basis of matters, some of which have been under investigation since 2024. If the investigations have indeed been ongoing for such an extended period, it is unclear why my continued presence at the workplace has only now been deemed a ‘risk’ or ‘impediment’. A decision to suspend me will be punitive and quite obviously some sort of reprisal,” her reply to the notice read.

Mayekiso articulated several key points to challenge the proposed suspension, including that it was factually inaccurate that she was instructed to provide “critical information required for ongoing investigations into irregular appointments”.

“No such instruction was ever issued. The only related request I received was from the chairperson and the chair of the human capital and remuneration committee (HCRC), who asked me to compile organisation performance information for the past three financial years. This included a breakdown of unmet key performance indicators (KPIs) and the executives responsible for such KPIs, as well as accompanying data on salaries and bonuses. This information was requested to enable the board to conduct consequence management on the executive team for the past three financial years.”

She said she had complied fully with the instruction and submitted the information to the chairperson, the HCRC chair and the chair of Finit on October 25 2025, with a supplementary spreadsheet submitted on October 28.

“It is therefore unfounded to allege I have ‘failed to comply’ or ‘obstructed’ any investigation. On the contrary, I have consistently demonstrated co-operation and transparency in all matters placed before me.”

Mayekiso said her suspension would be unwarranted and deeply embarrassing, and would cause serious and irreparable harm to her professional reputation, “not only among my peers but within my own community and family”.

She said it would also result in significant reputational and career damage across the broader industry, undermining years of professional credibility and public trust.

VZLR Attorneys, who were instructed to provide a legal opinion on placing implicated officials on special leave, pending forensic investigation, confirmed there is a prima facie case against the implicated officials, supporting the decision to suspend them to prevent interference with ongoing investigations.

“We are further satisfied that a prima facie case has been made out against the implicated employees and precautionary suspension should follow. This should be followed up by a proper investigation into the alleged misconduct, without any further delay, followed by disciplinary action, if necessary,” attorney VZL Rys recommended.

Rys also recommended the implicated employees’ contracts of employment be considered and read together with the policy to ensure proper procedure is applied.

“We are of the opinion that the presence of the involved executive members at the workplace may put the integrity of the process and any further investigations in jeopardy.”

The board said the suspension aims to ensure investigations proceed without undue influence and the integrity of the processes is maintained

