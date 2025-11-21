I volunteer for a lifestyle audit, says eThekwini mayor in bid to win war on corruption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba said the war on corruption can only be won with lifestyle audits

South Africa will keep losing the fight against fraud and corruption unless honest leaders step forward and close the loophole for corrupt networks who continue to embed themselves inside government.

That is according to eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba, who was addressing an anti-fraud and corruption conference at the Durban ICC on Thursday.

Xaba said while fraud and corruption were being exposed daily, he questioned whether the systems in place to punish offenders are strong enough to act as a deterrence for future criminals.

“I don’t think we are winning the battle against fraud and corruption. The increase in reported cases is not because people have suddenly gone crazy, but because we are uncovering more of it. Yet even as we expose wrongdoing, people keep doing it,” he said.

“I am not convinced that our deterrence mechanisms are strong enough to send a clear message to would-be fraudsters that the net will eventually close in on them. That is a serious problem.”

He said his remarks were not necessarily based on his experience in eThekwini, but were observations and lessons from his 30 years in public office.

He also warned political leaders against accepting favours from officials, saying that is how they get pulled into corrupt schemes by officials who seek protection.

“The day you let officials do favours for you is the day you lose the ability to hold anyone accountable. I don’t need anyone’s favours. Once you accept that favour is when you destroy yourself.”

He called for lifestyle audits for all public sector workers, saying he would be the first to volunteer at mayoral-level.

He said there has previously been strong resistance against such checks by government officials all over the country.

“Even when it was said that all supply chain management officials must undergo lifestyle audits, very few in government departments have actually subjected themselves to the process,” he said.

“But we can only win the war on corruption if we enforce lifestyle audits. If it comes to mayors, I would be the first to volunteer. I’m not sure if anyone here today has volunteered, but we must start somewhere.”

He added that ethical people in the public sector are the majority, but they stay quiet which allows the unethical to take over.

“Once the unethical occupy the centre, they terrorise everyone and because there is no honour among them, they even fight among themselves,” he said.

“Meanwhile, those who are ethical but are allowed to be moved to the margins eventually fall victim as well. Only when ethical people step forward can we close the loopholes.”

He said corruption can be linked to broader social issues in the country.

He referenced the 2024 Corruption Perception Index, which ranks South Africa 82 out of 180 countries. He also noted that a 2023 Afrobarometer survey showed that more than 82% of citizens believe corruption has worsened.

“An estimated R27bn is lost annually [nationally], money that could provide nutritional support to food insecure households. Fraud and corruption are equivalent to stealing from the poor. When someone is caught stealing from the public purse, they must not only be arrested but also refund the state.”

Xaba commended eThekwini’s City Integrity and Investigations Directorate (CIID) for the progress made in strengthening internal controls and promoting ethical conduct in the city.

CIID director Jimmy Ngcobo said they had made major strides in ensuring accountability over the past two financial years.

He said they had surpassed their 95% target for creating a clean and accountable organisation in each of the past two financial years, resolving 426 and 547 cases, respectively.

He also reported that the directorate has identified syndicates and individuals linked to corruption and is working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that implicated parties are held accountable.

“Last year, we recommended the blacklisting of nine entities, including their directors and submitted 15 cases for potential recoveries of about R35m.”

He also noted progress in consequence management, with 81 disciplinary cases currently being addressed through formal panels.

Additionally, 92 officials who resigned to avoid investigation were added to the city’s corruption database, while 57 were dismissed and one retired during a probe.

“We now have 148 individuals on the city’s corruption database and 32 blacklisted companies.”

He highlighted the results of improved collaboration with other stakeholders, including monthly meetings with police and engagements with the National Prosecuting Authority to reopen closed cases and track matters before court.

He said they maintain a citywide fraud risk register which they monitor at a strategic level as part of a proactive fraud-prevention programme.

“Ongoing fraud risk assessments draw from our case register, whistle-blower reports, auditor-general findings and consequence-management schedules.”

Both Xaba and Ngcobo underlined that ethical leadership, transparency and accountability are essential to combating corruption and safeguarding public trust.

Xaba added that success will depend on technology-driven solutions including artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital monitoring to detect and prevent wrongdoing and reiterated that government must be proactive rather than reactive in the fight against corruption.

Adv Bulelwa Vimbani-Shuma from the NPA’s Specialised Commercial Crime Unit stressed the need for robust systems to protect whistle-blowers.

“Ongoing community education is crucial to create understanding of the effects of fraud and corruption, as it impedes service delivery,” she said.