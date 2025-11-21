‘If women stop, the country stops’: Thousands join Women for Change shutdown at Constitution Hill

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A national Women for Change shutdown was held Friday to protest against gender-based violence. A large group of women gathered at Constitution Hill in support of the protest. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

A crowd of women and men fell completely silent for a minute at noon on Friday at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg to honour the 15 women killed every day in South Africa.

This was part of a nationwide Women For Change Shutdown, a co-ordinated protest held across several cities on Friday as South Africans, mostly women but also men, demanded that the government declare gender-based violence a national emergency.

Constitution Hill was one of 15 sites in the country where protests were set to take place. Other venues included the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town and South Beach in Durban.

Participants were also encouraged to wear black, use social media with the hashtag #WomenShutdown and sign a petition demanding GBVF be declared a national disaster.

Women For Change spokesperson Cameron Kasambala said the movement deliberately mobilised a work stoppage to demonstrate the country’s dependence on women.

“This moment was important because we wanted to show the South African government the consequence of our social and economic absence,” Kasambala said.

“Hundreds of thousands of people took off from work and university to be here. We need them to feel the impact and they are.”

Kasambala said the organisation had already met government representatives twice this week and was told that femicide and GBV would be classified as a national disaster.

“The president keeps saying ‘crisis’ in public but in our meeting yesterday they confirmed it’s a national disaster. That’s the first win,” she said.

“This means they now have to implement, fund and report on concrete steps. He has put his head on the block, now we expect proof.”

Speaking at the G20 Social Summit in Ekurhuleni on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country has declared GBVF a national crisis.

Ramaphosa said no society could thrive as long as GBVF continued and the agency of women was denied.

“We have agreed, among all social partners, that we need to take extraordinary and concerted action — using every means at our disposal — to end this crisis,” Ramaphosa said.

After the public demonstration concluded, G20 organisers continued with their summit and “people’s breakaway sessions” throughout the day.

Programme officer for networks and advocacy at the New Economy Hub, Kearabetswe Moopelo, who curated parts of the summit, said the aim of the shutdown was for the G20 and the government to “recognise care work the unpaid labour women carry on their backs”.

“Women are the machinery that runs the capitalist system. If we stop, the country stops,” Moopelo said.

“The shutdown is real. They must understand that without women, whether it’s washing dishes in the office or getting children ready for school, the world simply doesn’t move.”

Moopelo said while the Friday shutdown had ended, the activism would continue.

“Constitution Hill will host an Uprising Festival on Saturday, expected to draw more than 10,000 people, featuring artists including Durban Gogo.” she said.

Erela Jankelowitz said she joined the movement out of fear and frustration.

“I’m here because I’m a woman and I should be fighting for everyone like me,” Jankelowitz said.

“It’s embarrassing that it took this many people embarrassing the government for them to finally acknowledge the scale of GBV. We have one of the most progressive constitutions in the world, but women are still not safe.”

Jankelowitz said while she has not personally experienced GBV, she knows how deeply it affects others.

“I’m part of the Jewish community and we have organisations like Koleinu that help women quietly. It’s open to everyone, not just Jews. Women need these spaces because the violence is everywhere.” she said.

Jankelowitz said she hopes global attention, heightened because South Africa is hosting the G20 Summit this week, would force the government into meaningful action.

Among the men in the crowd was Thando Mhlongo, a 34-year-old IT technician from Soweto, who said he felt compelled to attend because men are the biggest part of the problem.

“We can’t keep saying ‘not all men’ while women are dying every day,” Mhlongo said.

“Men need to show up, not just tweet. If we’re not here, we’re part of the silence that protects abusers.”

Mhlongo said men need to stop being defensive and start listening, call out friends and teach boys differently.

“Gender-based violence won’t end if only women fight it.”

He said he supported the shutdown because it exposed men to a simple reality, that if women stayed home for one day, “this country will collapse”.

Kasambala added that women who may be experiencing abuse but feel unable to speak about it shouldn’t have to feel pressurised to talk.

“You can talk to someone you trust, you can express your pain creatively, you can even join protests like this. People need the right to choose how they heal.” Kasambala said.

“This work doesn’t stop when the shutdown ends. It’s continuous. We have to keep pushing.”

