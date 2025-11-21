Man shoots himself after failed cash-in-transit robbery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A robber fatally shot himself after a failed cash-in-transit heist in the Rustenburg CBD.

Police spokesperson Sgt Ofentse Mokgadi said the robbery attempt unfolded soon after 7am on Wednesday when two security officers stopped on Fatima Bhayat Street to collect cash from a business.

“As one officer returned to the van, two armed men jumped out of an SUV and confronted him, demanding the money at gunpoint”, said Mokgadi.

A shot was fired during the scuffle and the officer dropped the cash bag, which one suspect grabbed.

The second suspect allegedly wrestled away the officer’s service weapon, before the two suspects fled on foot.

Mokgadi said the driver of the cash van, who had witnessed the attack, fired a single shot at one of the fleeing men.

The suspect collapsed a short distance away but, according to police, managed to fire two shots back towards the vehicle before turning the gun on himself.

Video footage shared on social media shows him shooting himself in the head.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Police have launched a manhunt for the remaining suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect on the run is urged to contact Lt-Col Nathaniel Phatshwana on 082 373 9571.

