SAPS deploys more than 3,000 new constables to strengthen festive season policing

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has deployed 3,558 newly trained constables to stations across the country as the service intensifies crime-fighting efforts ahead of the festive season.

Passing-out parades were held simultaneously at several police academies on Friday, with the largest comprising 2,036 graduates taking place at SAPS Academy Tshwane.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia, deputy ministers Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale, and national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola welcomed the newly trained constables.

The new constables form part of the February 2025 intake and have completed the nine-month Basic Police Development Learning Programme (BPDLP), which includes training in street survival, law, physical training and drill.

Cachalia urged the recruits to uphold the SAPS code of conduct and resist corruption, warning that integrity must guide their decisions even when “no one else is looking”.

“Policing demands courage in the face of danger and resilience in the face of trauma,” said Cachalia, telling the graduates that the profession required discipline and a commitment to public service.

Masemola congratulated the trainees and emphasised their constitutional duty to protect communities and apply their powers responsibly. He cautioned them against abusing their authority or colluding with criminals.

“Use your power to take care of the communities you will serve and work with them to prevent and combat crime,” said Masemola.

The graduates will be placed at grassroots level, where policing capacity is often stretched, particularly during the high-pressure festive period.

Breakdown of deployments:

SAPS Academy Tshwane, Gauteng: 2,036

Bishop Lavis Academy, Western Cape: 315

Graaff-Reinet Academy, Eastern Cape: 339

Oudtshoorn Academy, Western Cape: 445

Philippi Academy, Western Cape: 423

