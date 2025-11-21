SMMEs can score on Black Friday if SA buys local

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When it comes to Black Friday sale season, small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) cannot and need not compete rand-for-rand with retail giants.

Their power lies in agility, personalisation and local trust.

In an economy marked by uncertainty, many South Africans consciously “buy local”, valuing authenticity over scale, says the Bureau of Market Research (BMR), an independent market research entity within the University of South Africa.

According to the BMR, since its introduction in 2014 Black Friday has evolved from a single day of discounts into a month-long retail phenomenon known as Black November.

It now merges seamlessly with the festive season, creating one of the most critical spending periods in South Africa’s retail calendar.

The 2024 Black Friday sales figures highlight the scale of this annual surge:

Consumers spent over R30bn during Black Friday in 2024 through just three major banks.

Online transactions averaged R935, nearly double in-store spending averages of R513, signalling South Africa’s growing digital confidence.

In total, November 2024 contributed more than R88bn in economic value to the wholesale, retail and fuel sectors.

With the 2025 Black Friday season now under way, one question stands out: who will benefit most this year, South Africa’s retail giants or its SMMEs?

The BMR’s Prof Carel van Aardt and Dr Requier Wait believe large retailers continue to dominate through scale, infrastructure and brand strength.

“They enter the Black Friday and festive sales seasons with deep supply chains, sophisticated logistics and the financial muscle to absorb thinner profit margins in exchange for higher volumes and visibility.”

Their competitive edge lies in strong supplier bargaining power; last-mile delivery systems that ensure reliability; mature e-commerce platforms, mobile apps and “click & collect” options.

They also have consumer trust. For big-ticket items such as electronics, appliances and furniture, South Africans gravitate towards well-known brands that offer warranties and secure return policies.

Van Aardt and Wait said SMMEs’ secret weapons lie in agility, authenticity and connection.

“In an economy marked by uncertainty, many South Africans consciously ‘buy local’, valuing authenticity over scale. SMMEs can win through leveraging WhatsApp groups, TikTok trends and Instagram flash deals to create real-time excitement.

“They should be pooling logistics and marketing with fellow small retailers to amplify reach and offering sustainable, locally made products that align with shifting consumer values. Instead of competing on discount size, SMMEs can thrive by offering creativity, convenience and community connection.

“Despite these strengths, SMMEs face structural barriers that can limit growth during the Black Friday sales season which include cash flow constraints, limited logistics capacity and competing against national advertising campaigns,” said Wait.

Van Aardt said South Africans display a clear spending pattern big brands dominate big-ticket purchases, where trust and warranties matter: TVs, laptops and appliances.

“SMMEs shine in personal or lifestyle purchases, where experience and authenticity drive choice: boutique fashion, artisanal foods and gifts. This dual behaviour suggests that both segments can win, provided they focus on their natural strengths.”

“Black Friday 2025 is not simply about who discounts the deepest, but who delivers the most meaningful value.

“Retail giants will continue to lead in volume and reach, but SMMEs can carve out strong loyalty through digital innovation, personal service and purpose-driven branding. The real winners will be those who adapt fastest, and ultimately the biggest beneficiary will be the South African consumer.”

Katherine Madley, marketing, brand and digital executive at Pick n Pay told the Sunday Times the retailer’s post-Black Friday 2024 customer survey showed shoppers treat Black Friday as a key opportunity to save on essentials.

“Those insights guided this year’s planning: deeper discounts, improved stock availability, extended store hours and a stronger integrated online and in-store experience to match how customers told us they shop, and what they value most.

“Groceries remain the most popular Black Friday category [basic staples counted for 25% of purchases last year], reflecting households using the event to save on essentials.

“Clothing, shoes and appliances grew in popularity compared with the previous year, likely because shoppers are broadening their use of Black Friday beyond groceries to capture savings on seasonal purchases and larger items for the holidays,” said Madley.

Items most likely to be bought include long life milk, coffee, carbonated soft drinks, commodities, chicken and liquor.

Household cleaning essentials such as dishwashing liquids, refills and toilet paper, soap, nappies and pet food are also in high demand.

“Small appliances like kettles, irons and microwaves are very popular ― and in our hyper markets bigger ticket items like TVs, microwaves and fridges,” said Madley.