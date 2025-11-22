European leaders say US peace plan for Ukraine needs work

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

European leaders said in a joint statement on Saturday that a 28-point US plan for peace in Ukraine, which has been seeking to repel Russian forces since 2022, was a basis that “requires additional work”.

Group of Seven nations and European leaders had met on the sidelines of a G20 Summit in Johannesburg to discuss a US peace plan for the war in Ukraine. US President Donald Trump’s administration boycotted the summit.

“The initial draft of the 28-point plan includes important elements that will be essential for a just and lasting peace. We believe therefore that the draft is a basis which will require additional work,” the leaders said.

“We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force. We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine’s armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack.”

The leaders added that any elements relating to the EU and NATO would need their agreement.

Reuters