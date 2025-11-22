GBVF national disaster declaration must come with real action and political will, says Rise Mzansi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A national woman for change shut down was held on the 21 November with the intentions women to silence the nation. The woman demand that Gender Base Violence be declared a National disaster now. A large group of women gathered at Constitutional Hill in support of the movement. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

Rise Mzansi says the government’s decision to declare gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) a national disaster will mean nothing if it is not followed by political will and strict accountability.

This comes after thousands of women and men participated in the Women For Change national shutdown on Friday, amid the country’s GBVF crisis.

At Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, one of several gathering points, women demanded stronger policing, better conviction rates and leadership that treats GBVF as an emergency.

Rise Mzansi national communications director Mabine Seabe said the declaration was a significant legislative move but only if it leads to concrete change.

“This significant legislative move must ensure that existing safeguards are enforced and strengthened so that every woman and child, and the LBGTQIA+ community, are able to live as humans free from fear.

“GBVF impedes freedom of movement, the ability to study and to earn an income. It even impacts safety within the home, given South Africa’s unacceptable rates of intimate domestic violence.”

While safety interventions are essential, Seabe said deeper socioeconomic factors must also be tackled.

“This crisis requires a holistic approach, beyond just safety, with policies on jobs, substance abuse and people’s socioeconomic conditions, but the key contributor to this epidemic is that perpetrators act with no fear of consequences. This must stop,” he said.

Rise Mzansi said the national disaster declaration must enforce quarterly reporting across key state institutions to ensure transparency and accountability. The organisation wants:

The NPA to report on its GBVF caseloads and prosecution rates.

The police to provide quarterly updates on GBVF-related dockets, particularly rape cases.

Stats SA to better highlight women’s unemployment rates.

The Commission for Gender Equality to be properly resourced so it can fulfil its mandate.

Parliament to receive reports from the executive and its agencies on the impact of the national disaster measures.

Seabe added that credit must be given to the women of South Africa, Women for Change and other civil society organisations for their advocacy work and action.

“A year from now, we must have made progress, if not, the declaration of the national disaster would have been in name alone. Now more than ever, political will is necessary.”

The party says it will continue monitoring the government’s implementation and push for the accountability survivors deserve.

TimesLIVE