Seven arrested after mob allegedly kills man accused of cable theft

Seven men were arrested after a mob allegedly killed a man accused of cable theft in Masakaneng.

Seven men have been arrested in connection with the alleged mob killing of an unidentified man accused of stealing copper cables in Masakaneng in North West on Thursday night.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a group of Motetema residents allegedly drove to Masakaneng at about 6pm and forcefully removed the man from a rental property.

“The group allegedly assaulted the man and later found a plastic bag containing copper cables.” Ledwaba said.

“Instead of handing the matter over to the police, the suspects reportedly continued with acts of vigilantism.”

Ledwaba said even after the victim was severely beaten, the mob still refused to contact the police.

“The mob allegedly refused to proceed to the police station and instructed an unidentified individual to drive the bakkie [with the victim] into the clinic premises,” he said.

The man was declared dead on arrival.

A police manhunt led to the arrest of seven suspects aged between 18 and 40 in the early hours of Friday.

They are expected to appear in the Motetema magistrate’s court on Monday.

Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the killing, saying communities should not take the law into their own hands.

“Vigilantism has no place in our society. Community members must work with the police and allow the justice system to function. We will not tolerate acts of mob justice, and those involved will face the full might of the law,” Hadebe said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

TimesLIVE