Surf skier rescued after leash snaps near Roman Rock Lighthouse

A surf skier was rescued after her leash snapped near Roman Rock Lighthouse in Simon's Town. File image.

A local woman was rescued off the coast of Simon’s Town in the Western Cape after she was separated from her surf ski when her leash snapped, leaving her adrift.

Sharon Crowthar, NSRI Simon’s Town duty coxswain, said their team was activated by an emergency alert about a paddler in distress near Roman Rock Lighthouse at about 7.30am on Wednesday.

“It appears that the local adult female surf skier had been separated from her surf ski when the leash separated while paddling with her fellow female surf skier.”

Crowthar said the woman was left in the water. Her friend used her own surf ski to keep her afloat while they activated an alert on the SafeTrx emergency app.

“On arriving at the scene the woman was rescued onto the NSRI rescue craft and her friend, and the one surf ski, were recovered onto the rescue craft.” Crowthar said.

The team also recovered the missing surf ski in the vicinity of Sunny Cove.

Both women were transported back to shore and no medical assistance was required.

TimesLIVE