‘Thembisa school murders were planned’

Kwakha Tabu and Gertrude Khumalo, family members of the murdered principal of Inxiweni Primary School in Thembisa, Nozibele Tabu.

Principal Nozibele Tabu had planned to take her family to KwaZulu-Natal for the festive season before her life was brutally ended when she and another employee were murdered at Inxiweni Primary School in Thembisa on Tuesday.

Tabu was on her way home when she received a message about funds being withdrawn from the school bank account. She returned to the school to confront the school’s financial officer, only to be shot dead by two gunmen.

Police said a 26-year-old female school employee, Mokgadi Hope Shongwe, was arrested in connection with the murders of Tabu, 58, and administrative clerk Nobantu Njombini, 55.

A 35-year-old man, believed to be one of the alleged hitmen, was arrested on Friday.

Shongwe appeared in the Thembisa magistrate’s court on Friday. State prosecutor Maxwell Randima told the court that she faces two counts of murder. “Both the principal’s and the administrator’s deaths were planned,” he said.

Both of the accused are expected to appear in court tomorrow.

This is the second shooting of a Gauteng educator this month. The deputy principal of Dinoto Technical Secondary School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, was shot two weeks ago as she entered the school premises, and was hospitalised.

Tabu’s mother-in-law, Kwakha Tabu, said the family was shattered. “She was loved by everyone in the neighbourhood and at school,” she said.

Kwakha said that when Tabu left for work on Tuesday, she did something unusual – she kissed her granddaughter goodbye. “That day, she was the happiest person,” she added.

Tabu started working at the school in 1990 as a teacher and was promoted to principal in 2012.

The murder came after she began probing the suspicious spending of school funds by the school’s financial clerk.

Nozibele didn’t want anything to do with the school’s finances; that’s why she attended to the SMS immediately. But we are still asking ourselves why she received that notification after school hours — Kwakha Tabu, mother-in-law of principal Nozibele Tabu

According to the family, the suspect is alleged to have hired hitmen after she was questioned about a transaction of R52,750 from the school account to her personal account. She was also found in possession of cash, they said.

“Nozibele didn’t want anything to do with the school’s finances; that’s why she attended to the SMS immediately. But we are still asking ourselves why she received that notification after school hours,” Kwakha said.

The family arrived at the scene later that day and found Tabu lying in a pool of blood.

“The police were unprofessional; all we wanted to see was our child,” Kwakha said. “The pain of cleaning your child’s blood while the police stood there was disheartening.”

The family said Tabu always had issues with the school. Things worsened after her promotion, and the school had previously been robbed during her time as principal. Last week, the feeding-scheme stock was stolen during a break-in, leaving pupils with no food, they said.

Busi Njomboni, sister of Nobantu Njomboni, the administrator of Inxiweni Primary School, speaks to TimesLIVE about her sister's death. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Njomboni’s sister, Busi Njomboni, said the family was devastated. “Nobantu was a people’s person; growing up in the Eastern Cape, our family taught us to love people. That’s why she was loved,” she said.

Busi said her sister had already arrived home from work when Tabu called her back to the school. “Her relationship with the principal was inseparable. They did everything together, which demonstrated the love they had for their jobs,” she said.

Busi said the lack of security at the school had always been questionable. “Had there been security guards, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were pleased with what the police have gathered so far. “We want the criminals to be charged and justice served,” he said.