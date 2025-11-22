Two colleagues rescued after being swept out by rip currents at St Lucia’s Main Beach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two men rescued after being swept out by rip currents at St Lucia’s Main Beach.

Two men were rescued at St Lucia’s Main Beach on the east coast of KwaZulu-Natal after getting caught in rip currents during Tuesday’s spring tide.

Melinda Snyman, NSRI St Lucia station commander said their crew responded to reports of a drowning at Main Beach, St Lucia just after 3.30pm.

“On arrival we found one man had been rescued from the surf zone by a male Good Samaritan, believed to be a work colleague of the man in distress,” Snyman said.

“A second man was seen to be at the back breakers and in distress. Our NSRI JetRIB was launched and reached the casualty, rescuing him onto the NSRI rescue craft and he was brought safely to shore. He was not injured,” she said.

Snyman said the first casualty, who had already been pulled from the water, was in a serious condition, suffering non-fatal drowning symptoms including chest pains and breathing difficulties.

“With no ambulances immediately available our medics transported the two men to our rescue base, continuing with medical treatment on the seriously injured patient. He was transported to hospital by colleagues,” she said.

The men had reportedly been swimming when the strong spring-tide rip currents swept them out to sea.

Snyman commended both the quick-thinking colleague who pulled his colleague from the surf and the rapid response of the NSRI crew.

