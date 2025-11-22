WATCH | 33-car pile-up and G20 road closures cause headache on Johannesburg roads

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than 30 cars were hit by a truck on the R28 near the N14/Hendrick Potgieter intersection in Krugersdorp on Saturday.

City of Johannesburg traffic and law enforcement agencies had their hands full on Saturday after a truck ploughed into 33 cars on the R28 in Krugersdorp.​

The Johannesburg metro police department said law enforcement agencies were busy monitoring critical transport routes in response to heavy convoy movements heading towards the Nasrec precinct for the G20 summit.

“Motorists are advised that rolling road closures are in place today to facilitate these movements, and residual congestion may still be present on affected routes.​

“Motorists are also warned of a major multi-vehicle accident that has occurred on the R28 in Krugersdorp, in the vicinity of the N14 and Hendrick Potgieter intersection.​”

JHB - R28 Paardekraal (Update): Multiple Vehicle pile-up pic.twitter.com/oSPdjOHpwC — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) November 22, 2025

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said at about 8:30am, a Volvo Interlink truck carrying animal feed collided with stationary traffic, resulting in the pile-up.

There were no fatalities and paramedics treated several motorists for slight injuries.

“Emergency services have successfully cleared the wrecked vehicles from the roadway. However, clean-up operations regarding debris and road safety checks are currently in their final stages,” said Fihla.

