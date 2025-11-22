WATCH | Natjoints braces for expected protests as G20 summit kicks off at Nasrec

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres waving his hand at the media moments after addressing the media at Nasrec ahead of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) says it is expecting protests around Nasrec, where world leaders will gather for the G20 Summit this weekend.

Police say they are confident the G20 Leaders' Summit will be incident-free, with NATJOINTS confirming that all security measures are in place. Tune in to #eNCA, channel #DStv403. #G20 pic.twitter.com/IwYKVfJlbq — eNCA (@eNCA) November 22, 2025

“It is the right of any person in South Africa to protest. Some have applied but even if you haven’t, you will still be taken care of” Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili told journalists at Nasrec.

“When you apply, you give us the opportunity to guide you on the do’s and don’ts. Protesters will be protected.”

Mosikili said their operations are intelligence-led and that they are fully prepared “even for the weather”.

“We were informed timeously that in November it will be [at] the main summit,” she said, referring to the expected protests.

TimesLIVE