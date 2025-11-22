South Africa

WATCH | Natjoints braces for expected protests as G20 summit kicks off at Nasrec

Security on high alert as Natjoints expects Nasrec protests

Bulelani Nonyukela

Audio producer

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres waving his hand at the media moments after addressing the media at Nasrec ahead of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) says it is expecting protests around Nasrec, where world leaders will gather for the G20 Summit this weekend.

“It is the right of any person in South Africa to protest. Some have applied but even if you haven’t, you will still be taken care of” Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili told journalists at Nasrec.

“When you apply, you give us the opportunity to guide you on the do’s and don’ts. Protesters will be protected.”

Mosikili said their operations are intelligence-led and that they are fully prepared “even for the weather”.

“We were informed timeously that in November it will be [at] the main summit,” she said, referring to the expected protests.

TimesLIVE

G20

