Eight arrested after R20m codeine haul found in hijacked Houghton property

JMPD have arrested eight suspects and seized codeine and dagga worth more than R20m.

A major intelligence-led operation has uncovered a drug packaging and distribution centre hidden inside a hijacked property in upmarket Houghton, Johannesburg.

This led to the arrest of eight suspects and the seizure of codeine and dagga worth more than R20m.

The joint operation led by public safety MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku and executed by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s tactical response unit (TRU), CCTV crime analysis and tracing team (CATT) and supporting units targeted the residential building after receiving information about illicit activity on the premises.

When officers moved in they found a substantial consignment of prescription cough syrup containing codeine which is a schedule 5 controlled substance along with processed dagga with an estimated street value of about R2m.

According to JMPD, the drugs were being packaged and prepared for transport to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, using cross-border buses and “Malayisha” informal courier vehicles.

The department said eight suspects were arrested on several charges which include possession and dealing in narcotics as well as the illegal occupation of a hijacked property.

Investigators also discovered that tenants in the building were paying rent into a bank account registered under an unknown name.

Tshwaku praised the co-ordinated operation, saying the city was intensifying efforts to crack down on criminal networks using hijacked buildings as bases for illegal trade.

“This operation underscores our steadfast commitment to dismantling criminal syndicates exploiting hijacked properties for drug trafficking. Lawlessness in any form will not be tolerated in the City of Johannesburg,” he said.

Tshwaku said additional raids are planned as investigations continue.

“JMPD encourages members of the public with information regarding hijacked properties or drug-related activities to come forward,” he said.

JMPD has since secured the building while further investigations continue.

TimesLIVE