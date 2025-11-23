G20 day two: Key road closures and alternative routes to use

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Motorists have been warned to expect significant delays on Sunday as the G20 summit enters its final day and high-volume VIP movements are scheduled throughout the day, resulting in rolling closures on highways and major routes.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed that this may cause sudden, standstill traffic for 30–60 minutes at a time.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the most critical times for the closures are 7am to 10am and in the evening from 3pm to 8pm.

Fihla confirmed that specific closures would be in effect on Sunday. In the Nasrec precinct, where the summit is being held, Nasrec Road is closed between Rand Show Road and Shaft 17 Road, while the northern portion of Rand Show Road is closed between the N1 and Nasrec Road. The Golden Highway is closed between Rand Show Road and Soweto Highway, and Booysens Reserve Road is closed near Crownwood Road.

He said motorists in Sandton and Rosebank should also expect disruptions on Grayston Drive, Rivonia Road, Maude Street, Oxford Road and Jan Smuts Avenue as dignitaries move between their accommodation sites.

Meanwhile, the weather service has issued warnings for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Sunday.

“The combination of slippery roads, poor visibility and heavy G20 congestion significantly increases the risk of accidents. We urge drivers to maintain a safe following distance and keep their headlights on,” Fihla said.

Fihla said no new massive highway blockages were reported on Sunday morning but the network was extremely fragile.

“Any minor accident will cause gridlock due to the existing G20 pressure. Motorists are advised to avoid the highways (N1, M1, N12, R21, R24) if possible,” he said.

Road users are advised to use alternative routes where possible.

In Roodepoort, he said motorists can use Beyers Naudé Drive, Christiaan de Wet Road or Ontdekkers Road. Those travelling in the Sandton or northern areas can opt for smaller side streets running parallel to Rivonia Road and Oxford Road, though these are also expected to be busy. In the south, drivers can use Chris Hani Road, Main Reef Road or the Soweto Highway, where accessible, to bypass the Nasrec lockdown.

