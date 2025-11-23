Gwarube hails IBSA leaders’ support for new early learning network at G20 Summit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has welcomed the endorsement by the leaders of India, Brazil and South Africa for the establishment of an IBSA Network for Quality Foundational Learning.

Gwarube said this is a move which will strengthen global collaboration to improve early learning outcomes.

In a statement, department spokesperson Lukhanyo Vangqa said Gwarube “welcomed the announcement by the leaders of India, Brazil and South Africa on the sidelines of the G20 Summit”.

Vangqa said the minister recognised the “important groundwork” already laid by IBSA education ministers to build the network.

“This affirmation by our heads of state strengthens our shared resolve to ensure that every child, wherever they live and whatever their circumstances, develops strong early cognitive and socio-emotional foundations in early childhood, followed by the early-primary literacy and numeracy skills required for lifelong learning,” said Vangqa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at a high-level IBSA meeting held alongside proceedings on the second day of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg.

This is the first G20 Summit ever hosted on African soil.

IBSA, a trilateral forum connecting India, Brazil and South Africa, was created to deepen South-South co-operation, co-ordinate positions on global issues and promote shared development across the three major democracies.

Vangqa said Ramaphosa “expressed delight that the IBSA ministers of education are working towards greater IBSA collaboration on quality foundational learning,” noting that the commitment aligns with the G20’s renewed focus on improving early childhood education, strengthening teaching, boosting foundational competencies and building more inclusive and resilient schooling systems.

“The shared global focus on supporting educators, improving learning environments, enhancing access to digital tools, and addressing barriers facing children in vulnerable situations provides a powerful foundation for the network’s work,” said Vangqa.

With South Africa set to assume the IBSA presidency in 2026, Gwarube said the country is ready to “advance this work with urgency and ambition”.

“South Africa stands ready to drive the next phase of co-operation, deepening the exchange of evidence-based policies and practical solutions across the Global South and beyond, and supporting stronger early learning systems that work for all children,” said Vangqa.

“We draw inspiration from the growing global recognition that early childhood care and education, together with strong early primary schooling, is one of the most vital investments a nation can make in its social and economic future.”

Vangqa said strengthening teaching, improving instructional quality, expanding inclusive digital access and ensuring that no child is left behind remain central to this commitment.

“I commit myself, my department and the whole country to playing a leading role in mobilising global support for quality foundational learning as the cornerstone of human development and economic growth,” said Gwarube.

Under the theme Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability, this year’s G20 Summit gathers the world’s largest economies representing 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the global population.

The grouping includes 19 countries, the EU and since 2023, the AU.

Reflecting on the IBSA partnership, Ramaphosa said: “The world in which we live is changing rapidly and dramatically. It is clear that the countries of IBSA are ready to be part of global change and to work for a better future.

“India, Brazil and South Africa are not merely participating in global economic governance, but are working to shape the global agenda,” said Ramaphosa.

He said IBSA remains a strong example of principled co-operation.

“Our grouping affirms that diversity is not a fault line but a source of strength. It reminds us that collaboration among equals is indispensable to global peace, prosperity and stability,” said Ramaphosa.

