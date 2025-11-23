KZN motorist arrested for ‘causing collision’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A KwaZulu-Natal motorist in a VW Polo was arrested on Saturday after allegedly causing a collision with a red Mahindra Scorpio in Ottawa, north of Durban.

Reaction unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said the collision happened at about 11.36pm on Saturday.

“Members arrived on the scene and established that a red Mahindra Scorpio was travelling downhill towards Ottawa old main road when a grey VW Polo Vivo, approaching from the opposite direction, veered into its path and collided head-on with the SUV,” said Balram.

He said the VW Polo Vivo was occupied by two individuals who were allegedly heavily under the influence of alcohol.

“The Mahindra carried three occupants, including an off-duty SAPS officer who was behind the wheel. Both groups sustained minor injuries in the crash,” said Balram.

He said the driver of the Polo Vivo was arrested on the scene for driving under the influence.

TimesLIVE