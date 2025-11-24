DJ pastor and school employee in dock for Thembisa murders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mokgadi Hope Shongwe, 25, and Tukie Benjamin “DJ Stukie” Maditsi, 35, appeared in the Thembisa magistrate's court on charges of murdering the Inxiweni Primary School principal and admin assistant.

Two people arrested in connection with the murders of a school principal and an administration clerk in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, will remain in custody pending a December 1 bail hearing.

Mokgadi Hope Shongwe, an employee of Inxiweni Primary School, was apprehended shortly after the fatal shooting of principal Nozibele Tabu and administrative clerk Nobantu Njombini last Tuesday evening.

Tuki Benjamin Maditsi, a pastor at an Apostolic church and a DJ by profession, appeared in the Thembisa magistrate’s court alongside her on Monday.

It emerged outside court that more arrests are imminent.

Prosecutor Maxwell Randima told the court police needed to verify where Shongwe lives. “When the state [investigators] went to look for her, the address was not accurately identified. Therefore we request her to provide us with an actual address,” he said.

Maditsi is known in Thembisa, according to community member Vusimuzi Vilakazi, who attended proceedings. “The last time we saw him was in Jiyanii section playing music, not knowing that he would be arrested the next day,” he said.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane declined to comment on the nature of the relationship between the two accused. “To secure the success of the ongoing investigation, we won’t divulge too much information,” she said.

Department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said it is encouraging that more suspects are facing arrest, adding: “We will continue to monitor this case.”

TimesLIVE