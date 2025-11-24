South Africa

Dozens displaced at KZN informal settlement built on flood plain

Nivashni Nair

Senior reporter

Foreigners, mostly from Lesotho, were left homeless after flooding on Sunday night. (KZN government/Supplied)

The body of one of three victims swept away during heavy rain overnight in KwaZulu-Natal was found on Monday morning.

An informal housing area in Shiyabazali, New Hanover, was flooded. It is estimated that about 100 people, mostly from Lesotho, were affected.

“The informal settlement that was washed away was built on flood plains,” transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said. “We continue to plead with communities not to build on flood plains.”

A verification process of affected victims will get under way on Monday morning. The government would provide assistance to any South Africans affected by the flooding, he said.

