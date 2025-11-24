Engine badly damaged ‘after petrol attendant’s costly mistake’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nomsa Simelane's car engine was damaged after the petrol pump attendant forgot to close the lid of the radiator.

Nomsa Simelane was on her way from Soweto to a church service in Secunda, Mpumalanga, when the engine of her Chery Tiggo started smoking and the temperature dial showed it was extremely hot.

This happened about 40km to 50km after Simelane had stopped for fuel at the BP garage in Protea Glen, Soweto, where she later discovered the petrol attendant had allegedly not properly closed the radiator cap.

“I was on the N1 in Midrand near Allandale Road when I saw smoke coming from the engine,” Simelane told Sowetan Consumer. “I managed to drive it to a garage, and they put water in the radiator to cool down the engine.”

She took the car to her mechanic and he told her the engine might need to be replaced.

“The cylinder head has developed a crack on it which dissipates water under pressure,” said the report from the workshop. “The cylinder head will need to be replaced, or the complete engine will need to be replaced as parts for the vehicle are difficult to acquire.”

The workshop said the repairs would cost R16,500, which Simelane doesn’t have, while she continues to pay R700 a month on insurance for a car she can’t use.



Simelane has to wake up earlier every day to take two taxis to work in Sandton and back.

“The manager of the garage in Protea checked his CCTV camera footage and realised the petrol attendant had forgotten to put the lid back on the radiator after she serviced my car,” she said. “He promised he’d contact his insurance to fix my car but he has since stopped taking my calls.”

Simelane then contacted the owner of the garage, who directed her to BP’s head office.

“I have been writing to the head office, but they are not responsive and that worried me.”

Sowetan Consumer escalated her complaint to BPSA head office, and spokesperson Hamlet Morule said: “We would like to assure you Ms Simelane’s matter has been prioritised. The matter is with the [petrol station’s] insurance provider, and we have no control over the process.

“We will ensure the customer is kept informed of the progress while the investigation is finalised. The dealer has committed to obtaining feedback from their insurer as soon as possible. We will await feedback to determine the way forward.”

