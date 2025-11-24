Floods hit Midlands communities, three people missing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three people in KwaZulu-Natal were unaccounted for on Monday morning after they were swept away during floods caused by heavy rain overnight.

Three people in KwaZulu-Natal were unaccounted for on Monday morning after they were swept away during floods caused by heavy rain overnight.

Provincial transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said distress calls were received from New Hanover and Dalton in the Midlands on Sunday.

Authorities reported flooded homes and vehicles stuck in pools of water on roads.

“Some residents have been evacuated to the community hall,” said Duma.

“Many communities were isolated as roads and bridges have been flooded and some washed away.”

The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) coordinated road closures and patrolled major routes on Sunday night.

“We are in consultation with N3 toll concession and traffic departments in affected municipalities. In particular, we request stakeholders in the freight industry to work with RTI to manage the movement of trucks.”

He said with Durban a logistics hub, the RTI team has activated a plan to escort trucks and vehicles to ensure there is no congestion on the N3 and N2.

TimesLIVE