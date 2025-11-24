Food supplier for hospitals shut for deep clean after E. coli discovery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An E coli discovery saw patients at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital getting only bread, margarine and cheese.

Patients at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital (CMJH) have been left without proper food after the Masakhane Cook Freeze Factory, which supplies meals to hospitals in Gauteng, was shut down for failing food safety standards.

The closure came after city inspectors found E coli contamination during routine tests at the Tshwane-based facility, prompting an immediate halt to operations.

The factory, which previously produced 8,000 plated meals a day for six hospitals and 17 community health centres, was unable to deliver meals to CMJH.

During a visit to the hospital last week, DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said he found patients being served only a slice of bread with margarine and a little bit of cheese for lunch.

“Usually they would get a nutritious meal of meat, vegetables and a starch,” said Bloom.

Facilities affected by the shutdown include Jubilee, Odi, Tshwane District, Bronkhorstspruit and Lenasia District hospitals, along with several community health centres that depend on the cook-freeze system.

Production was stopped immediately after receiving notice from the city, products were recalled, and the affected stock that was available was quarantined — Gauteng health department

Bloom blamed the crisis on poor management and ageing machinery at the provincial facility. He said the incident highlighted longstanding concerns about maintenance.

The Gauteng health department told TimesLIVE the E coli contamination was found in October during a routine inspection by the City of Tshwane.

“Production was stopped immediately after receiving notice from the city, products were recalled, and the affected stock that was available was quarantined,” it said.

The department said there were no reported cases of illness linked to the meals from the Masakhane Cook Freeze factory, and it remains closed as safety processes continue.

“The factory is undergoing deep cleaning and installation of a new water purification plant before it can be reopened.”

The department outlined several measures being implemented to prevent similar incidents, including:

draining and cleaning reservoir tanks;

installation of a new UV-light water purification plant;

continuous E. coli testing, with recent private lab results returning negative;

ongoing staff training in food handling and hygiene; and

batch-testing of all food by private laboratories in co-ordination with the city and the National Health Laboratory Service.

The department said clearance to reopen would depend on the successful completion of these processes and consistently clean test results.

TimesLIVE