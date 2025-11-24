Hawks to probe Zuma daughters’ clash over men ‘trapped’ in Russia-Ukraine war

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, MK Party member of parliament and daughter of former president Jacob Zuma.

A criminal complaint opened by Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube against her half-sister, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has been handed over to the Hawks for investigation.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed the escalation of the matter.

“The docket has been handed over to the Hawks Crimes Against the State (Cats) component for further investigation of the criminal case against Zuma-Sambudla, Siphokazi Xuma and Blessing Khoza in relation to 17 South African men allegedly trapped in the Ukraine-Russia war,” said Mathe.

This follows confirmation by police that Zuma-Mncube filed an affidavit at the Sandton police station requesting an investigation into the trio.

“Ms Zuma-Mncube claims the men were lured to Russia under false pretences and handed to a Russian mercenary group to fight in the Ukrainian war without their knowledge or consent,” Mathe said.

Earlier Mathe said the matter was at an enquiry stage.

“The South African Police Service confirms an enquiry docket has been registered since the charges are to be determined through a thorough investigation. The enquiry docket will be investigated at a provincial level,” she said.

Zuma-Mncube said she acted out of moral duty.

“Driven by my moral obligation, I have opened a criminal case.”

She said the trio may have violated the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act and the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act and could have committed fraud.

Her criminal complaint comes as government scrambles to respond to reports that the South Africans, aged 20 to 39, are stranded in the Donbas region after being recruited under false pretences. The presidency confirmed receiving “distress calls” from the group earlier this month.

It is alleged they were promised security training in Russia and jobs with the MK Party on their return, but instead ended up deployed to the frontline.

Ukraine has repeatedly warned African citizens are being targeted by Russian recruiters. Deputy foreign minister Andriy Sybiga recently said 1,436 African nationals from 36 countries had been identified within Russian ranks.

Ukraine’s envoy to South Africa, Olexandr Shcherba, said families of the trapped men had contacted him in panic.

“Ever since the news broke, I have received emails from family members of the young people who were lured to the frontline. They were desperate. Don’t do that to your mothers and fathers and sisters,” he said.

The Sunday Times reported the men were given infantry contracts drafted in Russian. In an MK Party-Russia mission WhatsApp group, Zuma-Sambudla sought to allay the men’s fears, telling them she herself had undergone similar training in a combat zone, which had made her “battle-ready”.

TimesLIVE