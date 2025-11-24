How education brings hope to young patients

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This is a picture of children who are part of the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa learning through the iSchoolAfrica iPad learning program

The hum of hospital machines replaces the sound of playground laughter, but for children battling life-threatening illnesses, learning never stops.

Between chemo sessions and check-ups, teachers arrive with storybooks, pencils and hope — reminding these young patients that even in sickness, their dreams still matter.

Across South Africa, foundations like the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (CHOC) and the Emily-Ann Foundation are rewriting what education looks like for children whose classrooms are hospital beds.

The founder and executive director of the Emily-Ann Foundation, Shani Faro, knows the struggle too well. Her foundation supports children from birth to 18 years who are affected by rare diseases, autoimmune disorders, chronic illnesses or severe allergies.

“The foundation was born after witnessing firsthand the emotional and practical gaps in support for parents navigating life with a child living with a rare disease,” Faro said.

Her inspiration came from her daughter, Emily-Ann, who was diagnosed at age two with juvenile dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune disorder that causes muscle weakness and joint pain. When her daughter began losing the ability to walk, Faro searched desperately for answers.

“It was only when a professor correctly diagnosed her condition that I realised how common misdiagnosis is for children like her, due to limited awareness and understanding of rare diseases,” she said.

Faro said many parents assume education should be put on hold until their child gets better. But for children living with chronic or rare illnesses, recovery can take years — sometimes a lifetime. Pausing learning entirely can cause emotional and developmental setbacks.

Balancing caregiving and education is often overwhelming, she said. “Parents are dealing with emotional strain, medical responsibilities and financial stress, while navigating uncertainty. But education doesn’t need to look conventional to be meaningful.”

She believes that learning can happen through small, gentle moments — reading together, telling stories, or encouraging creativity at a child’s own pace.

“For many parents raising a child with a serious illness, education can seem secondary to survival, but when viewed through a different lens, it becomes more than a classroom exercise ― it’s a lifeline,” she said.

Faro added that education offers sick children a sense of identity, normalcy and continuity amid the chaos of medical routines.

“It anchors them to their peers, dreams and future. When parents see learning not as a burden but as a source of stability and hope, it becomes a quiet act of resilience-helping their child hold on to life beyond the diagnosis.”

Faro shared a few ways parents can support their children’s learning journeys while managing illness:

Create flexible routines: maintain gentle daily rhythms that balance rest and stimulation. Even 10–15 minutes of reading, art, or puzzles between treatments or rest periods helps sustain cognitive engagement without overwhelm.

Turn therapy into play: use moments like stretching, hydrotherapy, or physiotherapy as bonding time — add music, praise and laughter. This turns care routines into emotional connections.

Use storytelling and journaling: encourage children to draw or write about how they feel. This helps regulate emotions and build language and self-awareness skills.

“Parents must understand that all kids want to be at school, they want to be around kids, and be part of this world. They yearn for inclusivity and are aware of how different they are. So depriving them of what makes them alive only makes their healing journey long,” she said.

Each lesson taught, each page turned, becomes an act of defiance against fear and uncertainty. And for the parents, teachers and foundations who make that possible, it’s proof that learning can heal in ways medicine alone never could, keeping not just hope alive, but possibility itself. — CHOC Communications coordinator Taryn Seegers

Founded 46 years ago by parents in Johannesburg, CHOC remains the country’s leading childhood cancer organisation. It provides nationwide support to children and teenagers with cancer or life-threatening blood disorders, as well as their families.

Communications coordinator Taryn Seegers said when parents drive continued education, they reinforce resilience.

A child or teen who keeps learning feels capable and hopeful, she said. “Emotional stability often leads to better treatment adherence and recovery outcomes. For parents, education offers a sense of continuity — something positive to hold on to amid uncertainty.”

Through its iSchoolAfrica iPad Learning Programme in partnership with Core, CHOC has introduced digital learning into hospital environments. This allows children and teens to keep up with their studies while recovering to stay connected to a sense of normal life.

When children living with illness continue to learn, it offers predictability and creativity, which are therapeutic, Seegers said.

“Structured lessons create safe spaces for expression and achievement, while interactive learning encourages joy and curiosity, which makes them powerful tools to reduce fear and isolation.”

For many young patients, she said, education restores a rhythm of normalcy.

“School represents friendship, curiosity and self-expression of which can feel out of reach during long hospital stays. By reconnecting them to familiar educational experiences, we remind them that they are more than patients; they are learners, dreamers and future achievers. It’s why our tagline is keeping more than hope alive,” she said.

Seegers said for the children who learn between hospital walls, education is more than a subject ― it’s a reminder that they still belong to the world beyond their illness.

“Each lesson taught, each page turnt, becomes an act of defiance against fear and uncertainty. And for the parents, teachers and foundations who make that possible, it’s proof that learning can heal in ways medicine alone never could, keeping not just hope alive, but possibility itself.”