KZN premier wants men who hurt children and women to be held accountable

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli has launched the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli has urged men to use words to resolve issues instead of violence, and to refrain from abusing alcohol or drugs.

He was speaking in Durban on Monday at the start of the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign aimed at protecting women and children.

Ntuli said the province was working on a year-long mobilisation effort aimed at identifying perpetrators and holding them accountable.

“The campaign represents a bold shift in public consciousness: from silent tolerance to active resistance, from victim-blaming to perpetrator accountability, from episodic campaigns to sustained societal action,” he said.

Ntuli said the province had reached out to 606 traditional leaders to assist in GBV-prevention campaigns.

The province also hopes taxi associations and religious institutions can help in shaping positive behaviour, reinforcing values and mobilising communities against GBVF.

“These sectors have unique access to ordinary citizens and can communicate messages of respect, accountability and zero tolerance for abuse in ways that conventional campaigns often cannot,” said Ntuli.

Deputy commissioner for crime detection Maj-Gen Anthony Gopaul expressed concern that some children would be left unsupervised over the festive season.

Urging responsible parenting, he said while adults are drinking at taverns, their children are at risk of becoming victims of crime.

Ntuli said the festive season generally results in an increase in alcohol abuse. “There must be more dialogue. Drugs and substance abuse are major contributors to the scourge [of GBV].”

The premier said victim support services were delivering impactful results, despite rising demand.

“Currently, 21 shelters for abused women and children are fully functional, alongside 31 White Door centres of hope. A new Khuseleka one-stop centre has opened in Zululand, expanding access to integrated services. In the last quarter alone, 25,976 survivors received psychosocial support across the province,” said Ntuli.

