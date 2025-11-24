Matric pupil dies after being hit by ‘fleeing bus’ amid chaos at Hartbeespoort school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

School unrest turned fatal when a matric pupil succumbed to her injuries after being hit by a bus.

A grade 12 schoolgirl has died after allegedly being hit by a bus during chaotic scenes at Schaumburg Combined School in Hartbeespoort on Thursday, the Gauteng department of education (GDE) has confirmed.

The 18-year-old girl died on Sunday.

The GDE received a report on Thursday that chaos broke out when four boys allegedly entered the school premises through a fence and started a fight with matric pupils who had just finished writing exams.

When the fight escalated, pupils from lower grades reportedly joined in, creating further disorder.

Teachers attempted to intervene and direct pupils towards the bus loading area, but the chaos intensified when some pupils allegedly tried to forcefully take control of buses.

One bus driver, fearing for his safety, drove off. In the process, four pupils, three in grade 12 and one in grade 10, were allegedly struck by the bus.

Emergency services transported the injured pupils to hospital.

One matric pupil was later transferred to a hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Psychosocial support teams have been dispatched to the school to assist traumatised pupils, staff and affected families.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed his condolences, saying the department was “deeply saddened” by the death.

“It is saddening such a chaotic outburst led to the passing of a pupil who had completed her exams. We condemn the individuals who instigated the unfortunate event.”

