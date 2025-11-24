Shop smart or pay the price: Experts warn of Black Friday pitfalls

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng office of consumer affairs has urged South Africans to approach Black Friday deals with caution, warning impulse spending, misleading promotions and increasingly sophisticated scams could leave shoppers financially exposed heading into the new year.

Director of education, awareness and stakeholder relations at the Gauteng economic development department, Milly Viljoen, said consumers often underestimate the financial risks behind aggressive seasonal advertising.

“Black Friday advertisements can be tempting and cause consumers to give in to impulse buying without proper budgeting. Consumers should not allow Black Friday deals to trigger an overspending that could set them back financially in the new year.”

Viljoen said overspending often results in shoppers trying to return items later only to be met with vouchers instead of refunds for non-defective goods, creating further financial strain.

“Spending without a proper budget and proper planning may lead to consumers attempting to return goods and products they have purchased to the suppliers. Some suppliers may give you a voucher instead of a refund if the goods and products are not defective, and that may lead to financial constraints.”

She reminded consumers that their rights remain protected under the Consumer Protection Act, even during promotional periods.

“Consumers should not be threatened by the ‘No exchange — No refunds’ signs, which are illegal,” said Viljoen.

With the festive season approaching, she advised households to prioritise essential expenses.

“Do not shop until you drop. Ensure that necessities such as bond, rent, transport and other necessities are prioritised. Never purchase unnecessary goods or products just because they are on promotion.”

Financial platform JustMoney cautioned that the frenzy of the shopping season has created fertile ground for scams.

The company said 50% of respondents in its recent Money & Me survey had been scammed at least once, most commonly on social media.

“Most of these scams occurred on social media, but as money-stretched consumers search for good deals, general vigilance is needed,” JustMoney said.

Head of customer experience at JustMoney, Sarah Nicholson, said criminals exploit urgency and excitement.

“As excitement builds and spending ramps up, criminals use the urgency of ‘limited-time offers’, cloned websites, phishing and other ploys to catch people off guard. Black Friday can help you save, but only if you plan carefully and take action to stay ahead of criminals,” said Nicholson.

Regional investment manager at Business Partners Limited, Sudir Sahadeo, said while large retailers dominate Black Friday through scale and huge discounts, small businesses should focus on relationships and value, not price wars.

“Entrepreneurs can run their own race by using this time to build relationships, boost visibility and remind communities why supporting local matters.”

Sahadeo warned that SMEs who try to compete purely on price “risk eroding already-tight margins and damaging long-term sustainability”.

Instead, he encouraged alternative value offerings such as bundles, loyalty incentives, free delivery or extended services.

“These reinforce customer experience without compromising profitability.”

He also said consumers increasingly want to support local businesses with authentic stories and community impact.

“The competitive advantage of a small business often lies in its story. That authenticity cannot be bought with big-budget advertising.”

Cybersecurity firm Integrity360 said the surge in online activity creates a “make-or-break” moment for retailers and a jackpot for cybercriminals. Group chief technology officer Richard Ford warned that the quality of scams has rapidly evolved.

“Thanks to easily accessible AI tools, scams have a new, sophisticated dimension, making it harder than ever to distinguish between a real deal and a clever fake.

“It just isn’t enough to be on the lookout for bad grammar; shoppers and retailers are up against polished phishing sites and fake emails that blur the line between legitimate and fraudulent communication.”

Ford said retailers face threats ranging from fraudulent supplier invoices to fake cancellation emails with malicious attachments.

He also warned that AI-driven phishing remains a major entry point for ransomware attacks that can damage customer trust and trigger Popia reporting obligations.

Pick n Pay’s pre–Black Friday Smart Shopper survey shows strong consumer interest despite financial strain.

More than half (51%) of customers plan to shop on November 28, with groceries (70%) topping the list of desired discounts.

Customers say they are prioritising:

toiletries (50%);

electronics and appliances (42%);

fresh produce (41%);

clothing and shoes (32%); and

wine and liquor (30%).

Many shoppers say they are saving throughout the year for the event, while others feel too financially stretched to take part due to rising living costs.

According to executive online head at Pick n Pay, Enrico Ferigolli, these insights shaped a year-long preparation strategy aimed at delivering “deeper discounts, stronger product availability, a more integrated experience across all channels and extended sales hours”.

FNB’s executive head of retail collections, Patricia Temba, said overspending during Black Friday and the festive season often leads to emotional regret and rising debt obligations.

“Reality after a heightened period of shopping and overspending can feel like a financial hangover. You might ask yourself, ‘How did I spend so much money?’ followed by guilt or shame.”

Temba said these feelings are normal and should trigger immediate corrective action. The bank sees a sharp rise in missed payments each January, a period already burdened with school fees, insurance renewals and other commitments.

“It’s not just about overspending; it’s also about emotional spending and trying to give generously or keep up with expectations. That’s why we encourage customers to talk to us early.”

She also said proactive communication with banks can unlock repayment plans and personalised financial support.

FNB integrated advice product manager, Lethukuthula Ngcobo, shared practical survival tips:

Plan and budget: “If it’s not in your plan, don’t buy it. Impulse purchases are the enemy of financial wellness.” Avoid credit-fuelled buying: “If you can’t afford it in cash, reconsider buying it.” Use loyalty rewards: Ngcobo encouraged customers to make full use of points, cashback and exclusive discounts to stretch their spend. Shop safely online: Stick to reputable retailers and avoid suspicious links, he warned, noting the rise in scam websites. Reach out early if you’re struggling: “Not talking to your creditor can lead to penalties and default listings. The best deal this season is peace of mind.”

