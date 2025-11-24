Two men sentenced for robbery committed during Covid lockdown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two robbers who were caught for being on the road during the Covid-19 lockdown, which limited movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus, have been jailed.

Innocent Phiri, 54, and Blessed Ncube, 36, were sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment each for robbery with aggravating circumstances by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the offence was committed in Atterberry, Pretoria, in May 2021 during the national Covid-19 lockdown.

“The complainant and colleagues were at their workplace, sitting around a fire at night, when they were approached by two armed men.

“Phiri and Ncube pretended to be delivering a parcel. When one employee attempted to call the manager, one assailant grabbed the phone, threatened them with a firearm and restrained them using cable ties.

“The assailants stole a trailer, a small Caterpillar and several cellphones belonging to the victims. They fled the scene in a bakkie towing the stolen trailer.”

Later that night, officers from the Johannesburg metropolitan police department stopped the vehicle in the Greenstone area after becoming suspicious due to movement during the lockdown. On checking the trailer’s details, the officers discovered it had been reported stolen. A search of the vehicle revealed two firearms and many cellphones.

Mjonondwane said though the victims could not identify the attackers due to poor visibility at the time of the offence, the state relied on the doctrine of recent possession, given that all stolen items were found in the accused’s possession shortly after the robbery.

The accused claimed they had been hired by an individual known as “Tyson” to deliver the trailer to Isando and denied involvement in the robbery. However, prosecutor Lesley Munyai successfully argued possession of the stolen property, combined with the victims’ testimony that they had been threatened with firearms and robbed of their phones, proved the pair’s involvement beyond a reasonable doubt.

