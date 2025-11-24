South Africa

WATCH LIVE| Nkabinde inquiry into South Gauteng DPP Andrew Chauke’s fitness to hold office

Justice Bess Nkabinde
Retired judge Bess Nkabinde.

The Nkabinde inquiry looking into South Gauteng director of public prosecutions Andrew Chauke’s fitness to hold office is continuing on Monday.

The hearings are chaired by retired judge Bess Nkabinde.

Related Articles