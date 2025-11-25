Dramatically fewer HIV deaths seen but risk of lifestyle diseases worsens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The significant decrease in HIV-related mortality can be attributed to sustained adherence to antiretroviral therapy. File photo

The effectiveness of sustained adherence to anti-retroviral treatment has led to a significant decline in mortality rates among people living with HIV.

Discovery Health Medical Scheme’s data for 13 years shows its members’ HIV mortality rates have almost halved (down 47%).

HIV was the fourth highest cause of death among scheme members in 2012 but dropped to the 13th in 2024, with cancer and cardiovascular disease-related deaths taking the lead.

Over the same timeframe, the average age at death for members on its HIV Care programme increased by eight years, from under 43 to over 51 years.

By 2024, mortality rates of HIV-registered members with undetectable viral loads were similar to those of members not registered for HIV benefits.

“The decrease in HIV-related mortality can be attributed to sustained adherence to antiretroviral therapy (ART), which has played a crucial role in achieving and maintaining viral load suppression,” said Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, chief clinical officer at Discovery Health.

“When a member achieves viral suppression, their risk of illness and transmission decreases dramatically. On the other hand, our data shows members with high viral loads faced a 4.7 times greater risk of death, highlighting the critical role of early and consistent viral suppression.”

The proportion of HIV-registered members with undetectable viral loads rose from 65% in 2012 to 85% in 2024, with a 16% decrease in the proportion of members with an uncontrolled viral load.

As people with HIV are living longer, however, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) have become an emerging risk factor.

The most common are cardiovascular disease, diabetes and mental health conditions.

In 2024, NCDs accounted for 32% of deaths among HIV-registered members, up from 23% in 2012.

The prevalence is at similar levels between HIV registered and non-HIV registered members across all age groups.

“The insights show HIV is no longer the dominant threat it once was for members who are appropriately managed,” said Nematswerani.

“But they also reveal a new challenge, the rising impact of chronic conditions among people living with HIV. Our care programme will evolve to meet the complexity.”

TimesLIVE