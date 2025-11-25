Former JMPD chief David Tembe found dead at his home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Johannesburg metro police chief David Tembe has been found dead at his home.

The City of Johannesburg’s department of public safety announced that Tembe was found unresponsive at his private residence on Monday.

“Emergency services responded promptly, but he was declared deceased at the scene,” said the department’s Rhulani Mgwambane.

He said a postmortem examination will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

TimesLIVE