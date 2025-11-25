South Africa

Former JMPD chief David Tembe found dead at his home

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

Johannesburg Metro Police Department [JMPD] chief David Tembe
Johannesburg Metro Police Department [JMPD] former chief David Tembe ( Veli Nhlapo )

Former Johannesburg metro police chief David Tembe has been found dead at his home.

The City of Johannesburg’s department of public safety announced that Tembe was found unresponsive at his private residence on Monday.

“Emergency services responded promptly, but he was declared deceased at the scene,” said the department’s Rhulani Mgwambane.

He said a postmortem examination will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

TimesLIVE

