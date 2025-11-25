High-alert lockdown for ‘Cat’ Matlala testimony from jail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The correctional services department says it has implemented a detailed and tightly controlled security plan for attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s evidence to MPs.

The security company owner and alleged organised crime ringleader is due to testify before parliament’s ad hoc committee from inside Kgosi Mampuru II prison this week.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Matlala’s movements will be closely monitored from the moment he leaves his cell. “I can assure everyone that the remandee will be safe. He will be moved from his cell and taken straight into the venue. There is a route I cannot disclose publicly that we’ll use, how we’ll go inside that venue,” he said.

Security protocols extend even to short breaks during the proceedings and when he will eat. “Inmates and remand detainees are given specific meals. We’ve got a dietary plan for what they get to consume daily, so there will be no difference.”

This remains applicable during the hearing. Nxumalo said officials will be “very strict in what he gets to consume and where, so that at no point you would find there are gaps that could be used for other means. Remember, his safety is our responsibility.”

Matlala will be the 13th witness to appear before the ad hoc committee investigating allegations of police corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. His testimony follows that of former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who implicated him in an alleged plot to influence operational decisions in the SAPS, including efforts to disband the political killings task team.

Other senior police officials, including Cedrick Nkabinde and Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, have also linked Matlala to alleged interference in police operations.

Matlala is expected to testify on financial matters involving a R360m tender awarded to his company Medicare 24 Tshwane District before it was cancelled in December last year. He reportedly received up to R50m related to the contract. He is also expected to respond to allegations that he made bribe payments to senior officials.

