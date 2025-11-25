Lesufi upbeat as Gauteng pockets R1bn economic boost from G20 summit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

G20 has placed our province in the global spotlight, said Lesufi

The G20 Leaders’ Summit injected an estimated R1bn into Gauteng’s economy, according to preliminary projections cited by premier Panyaza Lesufi during a post-summit briefing at the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

Lesufi said the thousands of delegates, journalists and support staff who descended on Johannesburg at the weekend created a surge in demand for hotels, transport, retail and other local services.

“The summit placed our province in the global spotlight,” he said, adding that G20 countries make up 78% of the global economy and 58% of international arrivals into South Africa - exposure he described as “priceless”.

The premier said hosting the first G20 summit on African soil affirmed Gauteng’s stature as an investment hub, thanks to its proximity to Southern African Development Community (Sadc) markets and its position within the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The province exports 31% of all South African exports to Africa, making it a natural gateway for continental trade.

Lesufi credited President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to involve the African continent in the summit as “inspired” and aligned with Gauteng’s vision of becoming the preferred host for major global events.

Building on the summit’s momentum, Gauteng will host the LIV International Golf Tournament at Steyn City in March 2026, an event that has already sold more than 120,000 tickets.

It is also among the provinces selected to host the 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup, with matches to be played at the Wanderers and Centurion Park.

“These events signal the rising confidence in Gauteng’s capacity,”said Lesufi.

Beyond economic gains, Lesufi said, the summit taught the government key lessons on agile governance, intergovernmental co-ordination, technology use and partnership building.

These will be channelled into the province’s 13 priority areas, from infrastructure upgrades to CBD revitalisation and crime reduction.

He said the G20 was “a turning point” in Gauteng’s history. “This was not the G20 for the province, it was for the whole continent.”

