Life for KZN man who cut short life of chemical engineering student

KwaZulu-Natal chemical engineering student Senzo Dlamini’s family had high hopes for him, but his life was cut short when he crossed paths with Bheki Mdakane in 2023.

On Tuesday the Ulundi regional court sentenced Mdakane, 42, to life and 73 years’ imprisonment for Dlamini’s murder and a string of offences he committed in March and April 2023.

The offences include two counts of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault GBH, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said in the first instance, on March 23 2023, Mdakane and his companions took a metered taxi to a tavern in the Ulundi area where they met Dlamini.

“Mdakane and his companions requested to sit with Dlamini and his companions; however, they sat separately. When the two groups had finished consuming alcohol, Mdakane and his companions offered Dlamini and his companions a lift in the metered taxi to another area.”

En route, an altercation broke out, which resulted in the assault GBH and attempted murder of one of Dlamini’s companions. “Dlamini was kidnapped, robbed and murdered,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

A few days later, on April 1, Mdakane was drinking at another tavern with a companion when he got into an argument with Brutus Seyama.

“Mdakane then drew a firearm and shot Seyama, who died on the spot. Mdakane fled the scene and was arrested two days later when the police acted on a tip-off they received from an informer. Upon his arrest, Mdakane was found in unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

She added that one of Mdakane’s accomplices had died and the other was still at large.

“In the state’s case, prosecutor Xolani Bhekisisa Ndlela led the evidence of eight witnesses. In aggravation of sentence, Ndlela led the testimony of Dlamini’s relative, who said that Dlamini was studying chemical engineering at a TVET college in Nongoma. He was doing very well academically, and his family had high hopes for him. Mdakane was sentenced accordingly, with the court declaring him unfit to possess a firearm.

“The NPA hopes that this sentence demonstrates the NPA’s commitment to pursuing justice on behalf of the victims of crime and their families,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

