Parliament seeks prosecution if elusive RAF boss Letsoalo skips hearing

Former Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo is facing possible criminal prosecution after failing to appear before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday.

Serious allegations of financial mismanagement, overspending and abuse of power have been made against Letsoalo at the committee in its oversight investigation. The probe has revealed irregular contracts, extravagant spending and excessive use of taxpayers’ money on personal security.

Letsoalo, who was issued with a summons to appear, is expected to present himself on Wednesday. MPs said if he does not arrive by noon they will push for charges under the Powers and Privileges Act.

Letsoalo was placed on special leave in May and then suspended in June after serious allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption were put to him.

One of key issues is the controversial R79m lease deal for the RAF offices in Johannesburg, in which he is accused of favouring a losing bidder over the adjudicating committee’s recommendation.

The extravagant spending at the RAF, including R4m on a staff party and R40,000 on “executive drinks”, despite financial difficulties, were laid bare.

He allegedly spent more than R23m on personal security for himself and his family between 2023 and 2025.

Scopa chair Songezo Zibi told the committee that parliament had taken extraordinary steps to ensure Letsoalo had every opportunity to appear.

“We took a decision to issue him a summons, which was done. Before it was sent to him, the legal team sent a courtesy letter to the same email address we have been using throughout.

“The summons was issued by the secretary to parliament, and the sheriff in Pretoria served it at the physical address he previously gave us. But upon arrival, the sheriff was told no-one lived there,” he said.

Zibi said the sheriff then went to a second address supplied by the RAF. He said attempts to reach him directly were fruitless.

“The secretariat also tried to inform him that the committee was trying to secure his attendance. On Friday, [parliament’s legal adviser] Ms [Fatima] Ebrahim sent him a text message. He responded, claiming his attorneys had written to us and insisting we should stop saying he ‘cannot be found’,” he said.

Zibi said parliament later discovered that an email from Letsoalo’s account was rejected by the system. He stressed that parliament cannot act on leaked or informally shared documents.

“Any letter prepared by attorneys on behalf of Mr Letsoalo must be served properly. We cannot rely on documents circulating informally.

“The only formal correspondence we have from him is his earlier letter stating that this committee does not have the authority to conduct this inquiry, that it is against parliamentary rules, and that we should limit ourselves to financial statements and the auditor-general’s report. If that were so, the committee would do little else,” Zibi said.

Ebrahim said ignoring a summons was a criminal offence.

“A person who is duly summoned and fails, without sufficient cause, to attend is guilty of an offence and may face a fine or imprisonment of up to 12 months,” she said.

Committee member George Atkinson said if Letsoalo did not show up on Wednesday, charges must be filed.

