Umlazi school implicated in new teacher sex crime scandal

Exams were disrupted by a protest by the MK Party and parents over statutory rape allegations on Monday.

Days after the national portfolio committee on education’s statutory-rape inquiry revealed shocking statistics in KwaZulu-Natal, new allegations of a sexual offence allegedly involving an Umlazi High School teacher in Durban have emerged.

Exams were disrupted at Zwelethu Secondary School in Umlazi after a protest on Monday.

The MK Labour and Civic Organisation, linked to the MK Party, marched to the school to confront the principal about the allegations.

The organisation said pupils had complained about these incidents and were ready to come forward.

Videos showing members of the organisation being stopped by police in the school were shared on social media.

Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka accused the MK Party of opportunistic “political grandstanding” and condemned the “complete collapse of moral integrity” by those meant to protect pupils.

“Such behaviour [protests] in interfering with school matters are irresponsible, unprofessional and unacceptable,” he said.

“Political formations are urged to refrain from exploiting this sensitive matter for cheap political point-scoring, particularly while investigations by law-enforcement agencies are under way.”

He urged public calm as investigations continue but stressed that every implicated teacher would be removed immediately and handed over to law-enforcement agencies if the allegations were confirmed.

Hlomuka said this controversy came as pupils are writing their national senior certificate examinations, including Thursday’s consumer studies paper. He said it is essential that pupils be protected from fear, trauma or chaos during this critical time.

He also noted the situation comes after the education committee’s inquiry on November 11, where provincial departments gave detailed reports on the growing crisis in their schools.

In the presentation, KZN head of department Dr Nkosinathi Ngcobo revealed that the department handled 71 cases of child abuse this year.

The presentation also outlined disturbing case details; as of early November, there were 11 learner victims of statutory offences aged 11 to 21.

Teachers are in loco parentis of the learners and yet turn out to be the aggressors and perpetrators. — Thirona Moodley, KZN head of Naptosa

The cases include rape of pupils as young as 10 and 11, anal penetration of a grade 5 learner, forced oral sex, digital penetration, giving alcohol to minors before sex, and ongoing sexual relationships between educators and older pupils.

The committee also raised concerns about a gap between school reports and the department of health data showing high numbers of births to girls aged 10–14, saying this represented under-reporting in basic education facilities as those girls are legally required to be in school.

Ngcobo said some pregnant learners drop out before giving birth, and health forms do not include school information. He added that social-cluster departments are now working on adding school identifiers to health tools. In KwaZulu-Natal, statutory-rape figures rose from 30 to 71 once tracking improved.

He added the sexual offences reporting procedures in schools and how such cases are handled have been communicated repeatedly with the schools through circulars and training.

However, he highlighted some “serious obstacles” to reporting abuse, including: pupils fearing stigma or victimisation, families facing shame or economic pressure, communities fearing retaliation and staff worrying about reputations.

To address the crisis, the department said it has expanded training for teachers, learner-support agents and school-support teams on child-abuse reporting protocols, mandatory reporting to the South African Police Service and the department of social development, and comprehensive sexuality education (including statutory rape).

Staff are also trained to connect victims to Thuthuzela Care Centres. Prevention includes awareness campaigns, learner camps, community dialogues, vetting of staff and maintaining sex-offender records.

Ngcobo explained that though the law allows either precautionary suspension or transfer of an accused teacher, the department now always chooses suspension, not transfer, because moving an accused educator to another school could place more learners at risk. This, he admitted, creates staffing challenges but said learner safety is a priority.

Thirona Moodley, KZN head of National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa, said the allegations of statutory rape at Zwelethu Secondary were serious.

“As we start the 16 Days of Activism, aimed at protecting women and children, allegations of this nature highlight a country and society that urgently needs to address the pandemic of sexual assault and violence,” said Moodley.

“Teachers are in loco parentis of the learners and yet turn out to be the aggressors and perpetrators.”