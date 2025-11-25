South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry

Former acting deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
Retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga commission of inquiry continues on Tuesday with new witness expected to take the stand.

Previous proceedings were dominated by the controversial testimony of businessman Brown Mogotsi.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fears for sons recruited by MKP to Russia

2

John Steenhuisen and Dion George spat: DA moves to quell fallout

3

Hospital group adopts wearables to watch patient health

4

POLL | What do you think about Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube’s move to open a criminal case against her sister?

5

Suspects in dock for Thembisa school murders are cousins, shocked family confirms

Related Articles