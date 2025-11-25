South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's death was announced by one of the accused before it even made official news, a witness has told the court. File photo.
The late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa. File photo. (Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to call a new witness to the stand at the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

This follows the conclusion of the testimony of the second witness called by the defence, Absolom Zungu.

TimesLIVE

