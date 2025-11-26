As the government declares GBV crisis, Flagstaff family feels failed by justice system

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of gender-based violence (GBV) as a national crisis rings painfully hollow for the family of Hlobokazi Vusiwe, a 28-year-old Eastern Cape woman who was found strangled, her body surrounded by used condoms, in a field earlier this month.

Speaking to the Sunday Times on Tuesday, the first day of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, her devastated family said the announcement does nothing for them, or for the thousands of women whose killers walk free. They said they have lost faith in a justice system that has failed to protect women and hold perpetrators accountable.

Vusiwe, from Flagstaff, was finally buried last Friday after the family struggled to raise funds. She went missing on November 1 and was found dead the next day. Nearly a month later, no arrest has been made.

Family spokesperson Khayakazi Mlambo said they have no idea what the president’s declaration is meant to change.

“It doesn’t change the fact that Hlobokazi and so many other women were brutally killed and nothing has happened,” she said.

Mlambo said the family last saw Vusiwe on November 1 when she returned to work after visiting home.

“She had taken a piece job so she could buy her graduation outfit. Her brother accompanied her to the main road, where she caught a taxi to the village she worked in, about 20km from Lusikisiki,” Mlambo said.

Later that day, the family received a strange phone message, allegedly from her, telling them to inform her mother that she had arrived safely.

“Her sister immediately found it odd because their mother was not even home at the time. When she tried calling her, the phone was off,” she said.

The declaration is a political and policy signal that the government recognises GBV as an urgent national emergency requiring coordinated action across police, the National Prosecuting Authority and the courts. It is meant to strengthen investigations, speed up conviction rates and prioritise GBV cases.

The next morning, her employer told the family that Hlobokazi had never arrived for work. That’s when they went to the police, and later discovered her body in an open space.

“She was strangled. Used condoms were scattered around her. It doesn’t make sense that no one has been arrested. DNA could have been taken from those condoms. Police could have also checked the taxi rank, but none of that happened,” Mlambo said.

What Ramaphosa’s declaration actually means

The declaration is a political and policy signal that the government recognises GBV as an urgent national emergency requiring coordinated action across police, the National Prosecuting Authority and the courts. It is meant to strengthen investigations, speed up conviction rates and prioritise GBV cases.

But for thousands of families, including the Vusiwes, this remains theory, not reality.

South Africa’s GBV crisis in numbers

A study by the Human Sciences Research Council, which was released on November 21, shows that GBV continues to rise despite increased attention and interventions. Among the findings:

957 women were murdered between July and September 2024.

1,567 survived attempted murders.

14,366 were victims of grievous bodily harm.

10,191 rapes were reported in the same period.

The study also highlights higher victimisation of black African women and women with disabilities.

According to the South African Police Service crime statistics, a total of 13,452 sexual offences were recorded between January and March this year. This includes 10,688 rape cases, 1,872 sexual assaults, 656 attempted sexual offences, and 236 contact sexual offences.

Five years on, NSP-GBVF is still poorly implemented

This year marks five years since the government launched the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP-GBVF), a framework meant to unite government, civil society and law enforcement to end violence against women and children.

However, implementation has been plagued by inconsistent funding and fragmented coordination.

The department of women, youth and persons with disabilities said earlier this month that R51.4bn was allocated to GBV interventions between 2020 and 2025. So far, R36.35bn has been spent across the plan’s six pillars: accountability, prevention, justice, response, economic empowerment and data management.

Police investigation

SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed a murder case is being investigated after Vusiwe’s body was discovered in a forest behind the Newtown graveyard in Lusikisiki on November 2.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident form part of the investigation. A postmortem was conducted, but we are awaiting the official report,” he said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Nombanga on 071 475 2388 or Lt-Col Sitsha on 082 442 2714, or to use Crime Stop on 08600 10111.