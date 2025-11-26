Call for judge’s suspension after arrest over alleged bribery by churchman

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Judges Matter has called on a Pretoria high court judge arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe to step down and for her immediate suspension. Stock photo.

Judges Matter, the civil society organisation that monitors the judiciary in South Africa, has called on a Pretoria high court judge arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe to step down and for her immediate suspension.

The judge and three others were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday and are due to appear in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday on charges of corruption and money laundering.

It is alleged she received gratification in exchange for delivering a favourable judgment in a wealthy church’s succession feud, which is being heard as a prolonged civil court case.

Judges Matter has called for her to immediately step down from her judicial duties and for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to take urgent action. It believes the extreme seriousness of the allegations against her requires the JSC to appoint a Judicial Conduct Tribunal, while simultaneously advising President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend the judge immediately.

“We are deeply shocked and concerned at this turn of events. While the judge is innocent until proven guilty by criminal law standards, the extreme seriousness of the allegations requires the JSC to act urgently to place the judge on suspension even at this early stage. Any delay would cause irreparable damage to the reputation of the judiciary,” said Alison Tilley, Judges Matter co-ordinator.

The organisation notes that the JSC Act requires the JSC to consider the appointment of a Judicial Conduct Tribunal and to advise the president to suspend a judge when a formal complaint has been filed on affidavit and a Judicial Conduct Committee has considered the complaint and recommended the appointment of a tribunal. This is the ordinary route for most complaints.

However, it said the JSC Act allows for an extraordinary route where “whenever it appears to the commission … that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that a judge is guilty of gross misconduct contemplated in section 177 of the constitution [so-called impeachable gross misconduct], the commission must request the chief justice to appoint a Judicial Conduct Tribunal … and inform the president it has so requested, and advise the president as to the desirability of suspending [the judge]”.

The organisation believes the extreme seriousness of the allegations against her requires the JSC to use this extraordinary route for the first time in its history.

TimesLIVE