‘Cat’ Matlala wears luxurious Burberry clothing for MP appearance

Cat Matlala appeared before the ad hoc parliamentary committee as they waited to hear his testimony at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria.

Draped in a crisp white shirt, brown trousers and accessorised with a luxurious Burberry belt and shoes, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is on Wednesday appearing at parliament’s ad hoc committee sitting at Kgosi Mampuru correctional centre in Pretoria.

Matlala, who is detained at the facility, arrived at the venue under tight security.

The security company owner and tenderpreneur was arrested in May, facing charges of attempted murder and money laundering.

MPs travelled from Cape Town to hear his response to allegations against him by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and other officials.

Matlala is accused of being a central figure in an alleged criminal syndicate that has purportedly infiltrated the criminal justice system and political spheres.

The syndicate’s alleged goal was to secure R360m SAPS tenders and to gain protection from subsequent investigations.

According to Mkhwanazi, Matlala is a part of the so-called “Big Five” cartel, allegedly involved in committing various crimes.

He is also alleged to have used his substantial wealth to fund political campaigns and to bribe political figures and to have wielded influence that resulted in the disbandment of the political killings task team by now-suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

During his testimony, Matlala is expected to shed light on his relationships with:

Mchunu;

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi;

suspended deputy national commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya; and

former police minister Bheki Cele.

Proceedings are under way.

TimesLIVE