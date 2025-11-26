Eyes in the sky, pristine beaches and cultural sites set to draw a million tourists to KZN

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From left: KZN Tourism & Film Authority Board chair Sibusiso Ndebele; KZN economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Musa Zondi; uMngeni speaker Janis Holmes; uMngeni deputy mayor Sandile Mnikathi; and KZN Tourism and Film Authority interim CEO Sibusiso Gumbi at the Nelson Mandela Capture Site.

Close to 500 eyes in the sky to boost safety, revamped tourism attractions and clean beaches are among the key attractions set to bring more than a million tourists to KwaZulu-Natal this festive season.

Provincial leaders said tourists are expected to inject more than R13bn into the province — its biggest festive season tourism spend since the pandemic. This was revealed during the official launch of KZN’s summer campaign at La Clef Boutique Hotel in the midlands on Tuesday.

Economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Musa Zondi said current projects place the province on track to reclaim its pre-Covid tourism peak after a tough few years that included global disruptions and infrastructure pressures.

“This is not just another tourism season but a season of return, a season of confidence, and a season of bold new steps,” he said.

The province is expecting a direct contribution of R1.3bn to GDP and an estimated R3.8bn in total economic impact from 1-million local visitors and 34,000 global travellers in December as the tourism sector moves closer to its pre-pandemic numbers.

Cruise tourism will add a further 110,994 passengers from 66 ships that will be docking in Durban between November and June next year.

This growth gives us confidence that we will reclaim our pre-Covid target of 10-million international visitors — Musa Zondi, KZN economic development, tourism & environmental affairs MEC

“The province will welcome some of the world’s most impressive vessels and a strong flow of international travellers who bring meaningful economic value,” said Zondi.

The province’s tourism recovery is underpinned by strong growth in both domestic and international travel, he said.

“Durban recorded more than 2.8-million domestic trips and 186,000 international visitors between January and May this year, injecting more than R5bn into the local economy. We are expecting more than 1.3-million visitors in Durban this festive season and even more across uMhlathuze, iLembe, uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala and the south coast.”

This momentum mirrors the national trend which has been rising steadily since borders were reopened in 2022, Zondi said.

He said international tourist arrivals reached 8.92-million in 2024, up 5.1% from 2023. In the second quarter of 2025, arrivals surged 15.6% with most coming from the Sadc region. “This growth gives us confidence that we will reclaim our pre-Covid target of 10-million international visitors.”

He cautioned, however, that heavy rains in previous years have damaged coastal infrastructure, forcing beach closures.

While water quality in the KZN coastal line has since improved, Zondi confirmed that one beach remains closed for bathing and that the province is now home to 10 beaches with international blue-flag status.

“These are not just scenic spots but are certified safe zones that meet global environmental and safety standards daily. This is a significant improvement from previous seasons. Visitors can be assured that beaches are actively managed, professionally cleaned, and safe.”

District-focused leadership model

KZN Tourism and Film Authority chair Sibusiso Ndebele said the province’s recovery was strengthened by a new district-focused leadership model introduced by the KZN Tourism and Film Authority Board, assigning each board member to oversee stakeholder engagement in specific districts.

“What this means, practically, is that we are embedding leadership where it matters most. Our board members are not distant figures; they are active champions on the ground, helping to identify challenges, co-create solutions and align municipal tourism ambitions with our provincial strategy,” he said.

“This is how we ensure that our policy becomes presence, and our strategy becomes service.”

That tourism growth was felt all across the province, not just in the coastal parts, he said.

People come to hike the Drakensberg, to unwind in the Midlands and to explore the Big Five in our inland reserves. Every district has something to offer — Sibusiso Ndebele, KZN Tourism and Film Authority chair

“Yes, our beaches are iconic but so too are our mountains, our forests and our rural heartlands. People come to hike the Drakensberg, to unwind in the Midlands and to explore the Big Five in our inland reserves. Every district has something to offer.”

Zondi said the provinces’s growth trajectory was also the result of major investments, including:

Southern Sun’s R1bn upgrade of the Elangeni–Maharani precinct;

long-term coastal leases in the Ray Nkonyeni municipality; and

improvements to signage, township attractions and wi-fi zones.

The province has expanded its safety operations, launching South Africa’s first coastal and tourism policing unit and activating more than 480 CCTV cameras across eThekwini’s tourist zones.

He lauded the creative sector’s contribution to the tourism rebound, with the Netflix series Masinga: The Calling filmed entirely in the province.

He said upgrades to the Nelson Mandela Capture Site, along with new heritage recognitions such as the Isibhudu Caves and John Langalibalele House are expected to draw travellers seeking cultural and historical experiences.

“This summer marks a season of confidence and bold steps forward. KwaZulu-Natal is clean, safe, busy and bright — and ready to welcome the world.”

TimesLIVE