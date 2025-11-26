First-year student dropout rate is 35%, says Gauteng education MEC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marko Saravanja, Chairman at Regenesys school of Education addressing the crowd at for the Principal's Breakfast. Mukovhe Mulidzwi

Gauteng’s education MEC, Matome Chiloane, raised concerns over the 35% dropout rate for first-year students, saying learners fail to make it through the transition from basic education to university

He said this at a summit of principals, leaders and higher-education partners at the Regenesys School of Education in Sandton on Wednesday.

Chiloane warned that universities were not doing enough to support first-year students and that the transition from school to tertiary study remained a major national weakness.

“The causes range from cultural shock and new academic environments to poor subject choices and financial strain,” he said

He criticised universities for not caring enough and not supporting students proactively.

“In high school, we know every learner. If one misses class, teachers notice immediately. But universities don’t work like that. No-one follows up. Every man for themselves.”

He stressed that the Basic Education Law Amendment Act (Bela) is outdated, at least seven years behind, and no longer fits the needs of a rapidly changing education sector.

“Even though the act covers issues such as school strengthening and compliance, including measures that prevent community disruptions to schooling, it still needs to be amended to address issues that schools face today,” Chiloane said

Matome argued that the return for real career guidance, which was used as a subject in schools, needs to return because it helps learners make their choices and tells them what to expect after matric.

“There needs to be stronger preparation during matric. Young people must be equipped not only with academic skills but also with realistic expectations of what university life demands.”

Regenesys Education co-founder and chair, Dr Marko Saravanja, said South Africa’s education system has many problems, from basic education to higher education.

He said South Africa spends a lot of money but educational outcomes are poor, pointing to management and leadership problems.

“Learners finishing high school are not fully prepared for tertiary education due to the lack of effective leadership, emotional intelligence and purpose-driven management,” Saravanja said.

TimesLIVE