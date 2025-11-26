Gqeberha woman arrested after viral video shows brutal assault of three-year-old boy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Viral video leads to arrest as police probe severe beating of toddler in Gqeberha

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after a disturbing video showing her severely assaulting a three-year-old boy went viral on social media, prompting swift intervention from police in Gqeberha.

The video, widely circulated, shows the woman repeatedly beating the child on the head and across his body while he cries hysterically.

Moments after the assault, she is seen dragging the boy by the hand and storming out of the house.

Police spokesperson Capt André Beetge said members of the Mount Road family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) traced the woman to Bethelsdorp, where she was arrested on Tuesday.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Beetge said additional charges could be added as the investigation continues.

Police did not provide further details about the child’s condition but confirmed that the investigation remains under way.

