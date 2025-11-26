IN PICS | SANDF mission to service vehicles starts at Lohatla military base

The SANDF is on a mission to service most of its fleet of vehicles around the country — and work has already begun at the Lohatla military base.
The 101 Field Workshop unit is where it happens, from a minor service to a major one.
After all the mechanical work is done, the vehicles are panel-beaten and given a fresh coat of camouflage paint.
Sgt Rebaone Mothibi — from Tlhabologo, in Mahikeng, North West — in her uniform and gloves, has unmatched energy. “Here we deal with Ratels [armoured troop carriers]. I am a vehicle fitter. This is my job and it excites me. This is where I belong,” she said, speaking confidently with a broad smile.
On the other side of the workshop is Cpl Boikhutso Tokonayne, wearing a white bodysuit, spray-painting a vehicle.
“I am happy to be in this section. I like being challenged and learning. It’s been about eight months that I’ve been doing this work. I am a qualified diesel mechanic. However, I came to this corps to explore and exercise more skills within my trade.
“These days there are no jobs just for male personnel or for ladies only — we can do any job,” she said.
The SANDF said the primary responsibility of the unit is to provide technical support to prime mission equipment. The unit provides three types of repairs:
first-line repair is done in the field;
second-line repair requires that the equipment is taken into the workshop; and
third-line means the equipment has to be taken to the manufacturer, who will have the know-how of the required work to be done on the equipment, which cannot be done in the military workshop.
