IN PICS | SANDF mission to service vehicles starts at Lohatla military base

Sgt Rebaone Mothibi is a vehicle fitter who works at Lohatla military base’s 101 Field Workshop.

The SANDF is on a mission to service most of its fleet of vehicles around the country — and work has already begun at the Lohatla military base.

The 101 Field Workshop unit is where it happens, from a minor service to a major one.

After all the mechanical work is done, the vehicles are panel-beaten and given a fresh coat of camouflage paint.

Sgt Rebaone Mothibi — from Tlhabologo, in Mahikeng, North West — in her uniform and gloves, has unmatched energy. “Here we deal with Ratels [armoured troop carriers]. I am a vehicle fitter. This is my job and it excites me. This is where I belong,” she said, speaking confidently with a broad smile.

Sgt Rebaone Mothibi is a vehicle fitter who works at Lohatla military base’s 101 Field Workshop. (Thapelo Morebudi)

On the other side of the workshop is Cpl Boikhutso Tokonayne, wearing a white bodysuit, spray-painting a vehicle.

“I am happy to be in this section. I like being challenged and learning. It’s been about eight months that I’ve been doing this work. I am a qualified diesel mechanic. However, I came to this corps to explore and exercise more skills within my trade.

“These days there are no jobs just for male personnel or for ladies only — we can do any job,” she said.

Cpl Boikhutso Tokonayne spray-painting a van at 101 Field Workshop. (Thapelo Morebudi)

The SANDF said the primary responsibility of the unit is to provide technical support to prime mission equipment. The unit provides three types of repairs:

first-line repair is done in the field;

second-line repair requires that the equipment is taken into the workshop; and

third-line means the equipment has to be taken to the manufacturer, who will have the know-how of the required work to be done on the equipment, which cannot be done in the military workshop.

A trailer being converted at 101 Field Workshop in Lohatla military base in the Northern Cape. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Military vehicles parked at 101 Field Workshop in Lohatla military base where they have come for service and repair. (Thapelo Morebudi)

L/Cpl Malebogo Ntehelang is an apprentice mechanic at 101 Field Workshop in Lohatla military base in the Northern Cape. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Maj Motau, commanding officer of 101 Field Workshop at Lohatla military base, speaking to the media. (Thapelo Morebudi)

A Samil 50 military lorry ready for delivery after being reconditioned for service at Lohatla military base’s 101 Field Workshop. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Maj Motau, commanding officer of 101 Field Workshop at Lohatla military base. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Cpl Ivy Kgomo is a fitter. She is working on a trailer being converted into a living space at 101 Field Workshop in Lohatla military base in the Northern Cape. (Thapelo Morebudi)

TimesLIVE