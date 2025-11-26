Jabs for all cattle as government tries to stem foot and mouth outbreak

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vaccination will start immediately, focusing on the provinces most at risk: KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, and North West.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has announced plans to vaccinate the entire national herd to tackle the foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

This is in line with calls by the red meat industry, which has lost lucrative exports.

The department of agriculture said by February next year, 2-million doses of FMD vaccines will be ready. A new mid-scale production facility will add another 1.5-million doses.

This initiative will position South Africa to apply to the World Organisation of Animal Health (WOAH) for recognition of “freedom with vaccination” status – a vital step for restoring confidence in export markets.

The department is liaising with Onderstepoort Biological Products, the Agricultural Research Council and international partners including China and Argentina.

