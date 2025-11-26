LISTEN | Dedicated cop secures justice for rape survivors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A DNA sample taken from a man accused of assault linked him to rapes where victims were attacked in their homes, putting an end to his five years of terror.

William Minyuku, 45, was in September handed five life terms plus 163 years’ imprisonment for rapes, housebreakings and other offences in Zebediela, Limpopo.

Det-Sgt Mokgaetji Sema, who was investigating the rapes, said after the assault case was opened, DNA samples were taken from Minyuku for testing. When the results came back, he was linked to brutal attacks on women and children aged between 11 and 65.

Sema took over investigation of the cases in 2020 but no suspect had been identified.

“The main challenge was that some victims had relocated. I couldn’t get hold of them. Some went to schools in Gauteng and some left for housing purposes. Some were no longer interested in proceeding with the case because they had lost hope,” she said.

The turning point came in 2021.

“One victim suspected someone named William Minyuku was the one who [assaulted] her [in Zebediela]. She wasn’t sure but said, ‘The person is more or less like William Minyuku.’ Police went to his house to collect a saliva sample in November 2021,” Sema said.

The results came back in February 2022 and were positive for all the rapes she was investigating. However, no arrest was made as Minyuku had fled from his home. For nearly three years Minyuku remained on the run.

Sema said she never gave up looking for him because she wanted justice. “I wasn’t going to leave him alone. If there is a need to get other units for assistance, I will seek help from them — but we are not going to leave him.

“The youngest victim was only 11 years old. He broke into her home when her aunt was not there and raped her. Another victim, a 17-year-old, was assaulted with beer bottles. I wanted to catch him.”

A big break came when they circulated his details and an officer in Kameeldrift, Pretoria, notified her that he had crossed paths with Minyuku.

“We asked police in different units and provinces if they knew him. We discovered an officer knew him and where he was staying. He said he was an assault case opened against Minyuku.”

Normally when they find out we have positive DNA, they plead guilty — but he didn’t. He didn’t show any remorse. He denied everything. If he did that to 12 victims and he doesn’t show remorse, he can do it again if he gets a chance — Det-Sgt Mokgaetji Sema

The assault case in Kameeldrift was later withdrawn.

In 2024 they found Minyuku living with his mother and sister in Kameeldrift after two failed operations.

“In 2023 we went to Kameeldrift looking for him. We engaged with police there, and one night conducted an operation with prevention members. We were searching for him but he escaped,” said Sema.

“As soon as he realised there were too many movements around the place where he was staying, he ran away. We informed Kameeldrift police we were looking for the suspect and showed them the DNA results. They needed to assist us in arresting him.”

Minyuku was arrested during the third operation in February 2024.

She said this was not the first time she had dealt with a serial rapist but this case stood out because of the lack of remorse he showed.

“Normally when they find out we have positive DNA, they plead guilty — but he didn’t,” she said. “He didn’t show any remorse. He denied everything. If he did that to 12 victims and he doesn’t show remorse, he can do it again if he gets a chance.”

