Murder victims’ family worried about completion of case after judge Phahlane’s arrest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lucky and Sanelisiwe Mogashoa who were allegedly killed by Rassie Nkuna in March 2022

The family of the couple that were killed, allegedly by suspected serial killer Rassie Nkuna, have expressed shock at the arrest of the judge who had been presiding over their case and found herself in the dock on Wednesday after being arrested over bribery claims.

Judge Portia Phahlane had been hearing the case of Lucky and Sabeliwe Mogashoa, who were murdered in March 2022 in the presence of their two children, allegedly by Nkuna, who was on parole at the time.

The state was expected to conclude its case on Wednesday and then hand over to the defence to start presenting theirs.

However, Phahlane was arrested on Tuesday night over allegations she was bribed to influence a court ruling in a long-standing succession dispute.

Speaking to Sowetan, Mogashoa’s sister Joyce Mogashoa expressed shock over Phahlane’s arrest as well as concern over what this means for the case.

“We really thought that our matter [the murder case] was nearing the end; now there is a possibility of it starting afresh [before a new judge], eish.

“But we put everything in God’s hands; it’s beyond us,” she said.

“We were just told that we would get a call to tell us about a way forward, and it looks like it will be next year.”

Phahlane appeared at the Pretoria serious commercial crimes court together with her son Kagiso Phahlane, International Pentecostal Holiness Church leader Michael Sandlana and another accused, Vusi Ndala, on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the matter relates to the church’s long-standing succession dispute.

“It is alleged that the presiding judge received gratification from the main accused in exchange for delivering a favourable judgment in the succession matter.”

Phahlane was granted R50,000 bail.

Sowetan