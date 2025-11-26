South Africa

University of Free State distances itself from ‘anti-men’ slogans seen at GBV protest

Institution clarifies stance on offensive protest messages

Gugulethu Mashinini

The University of the Free State has distanced itself from inflammatory messages displayed during an anti-GBV demonstration. (Wikimedia Commons)

The University of the Free State (UFS) has distanced itself from a social media post showing students holding protest placards with offensive messages aimed at men.

In a statement the university said it “distances itself unequivocally from the statements and messaging depicted in a recent circulated social media post showing individuals holding protest placards containing offensive and inflammatory language directed at men.

“The views do not reflect the values, ethos or institutional stance of the university.”

The backlash came after a brief demonstration on November 21 when the institution held a 15-minute protest against gender-based violence, standing in solidarity with the Women for Change G20 Women’s Shutdown.

The university said it remains committed to creating a safe and respectful environment.

“The university remains firmly committed to promoting an inclusive and respectful environment for all members of its community.”

